Relay for Life looks to rebound after pandemic

Like so many nonprofit organizations around the world, the American Cancer Society was hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to being forced to lay off employees and turn away volunteers, the organization also had to cancel its signature fundraising event, Relay for Life, last year and this year.

According to Goochland Relay for Life volunteer Valarie Pace, the organization is planning to hold a drive-thru Luminaria event on Oct. 2,, allowing drivers to make their way through a path lined with candlelit paper bags bearing the names of people who have faced cancer.

Changing from an in-person event to a drive-thru is just one way that Relay had to adjust to the challenges of fundraising during a pandemic, Pace explained. For an organization largely dependent on volunteers, quarantines and social distancing measures also made for a tough road in recent months.

These days, despite her own busy schedule, Pace says she is trying to help as much as she can. She traces her own involvement with the organization back to the days when she and several other people she knew were taking an aerobics class lead by Shirley T. Burke, a Goochland resident beloved throughout the Richmond region for her high-energy, inclusive approach to exercise. Every year, Burke would hold a special class for those who were participating in Relay.