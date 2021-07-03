Relay for Life looks to rebound after pandemic

Like so many nonprofit organizations around the world, the American Cancer Society was hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to being forced to lay off employees and turn away volunteers, the organization also had to cancel its signature fundraising event, Relay for Life, last year and this year.
According to Goochland Relay for Life volunteer Valarie Pace, the organization is planning to hold a drive-thru Luminaria event on Oct. 2,, allowing drivers to make their way through a path lined with candlelit paper bags bearing the names of people who have faced cancer.
Changing from an in-person event to a drive-thru is just one way that Relay had to adjust to the challenges of fundraising during a pandemic, Pace explained. For an organization largely dependent on volunteers, quarantines and social distancing measures also made for a tough road in recent months.
These days, despite her own busy schedule, Pace says she is trying to help as much as she can. She traces her own involvement with the organization back to the days when she and several other people she knew were taking an aerobics class lead by Shirley T. Burke, a Goochland resident beloved throughout the Richmond region for her high-energy, inclusive approach to exercise. Every year, Burke would hold a special class for those who were participating in Relay.
Burke passed away in 2019, but left Pace with a passion for Relay and for supporting the American Cancer Society. Pace said she will also be forever grateful to the passionate group of volunteers who showed her and the current group of Goochland Relay volunteers the ropes when they were just starting out two decades ago.
Over the years, Pace says, she has had several friends diagnosed with cancer and has leaned on her experiences as a volunteer to help support them in their fight. And while the Relay of 2021 may not look exactly like events in the past — think somewhat scaled-back fundraising goals and virtual planning meetings taking the place of face-to-face gatherings — Pace has at least one reason to feel very optimistic: having started with the goal of raising $22K dollars this year, Goochland Relay is already at $18K dollars.
Jane Roberts, Senior Development manager for the American Cancer Society, says she and so many of the local volunteers have already begun planning for next year’s event, which they expect to feature a return to the way so many people have enjoyed Relay in the past.
As for this year’s Luminaria, she says, “We would just love for people to join us and be a part of it.”