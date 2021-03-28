Residents get first look at proposed development

In what has become a familiar storyline in Goochland in recent years, residents in yet another quiet, rural area of the county are raising concerns about a developer’s request to build a subdivision on land currently zoned for agricultural use.

On March 16, during a community meeting held at the Pickle Barrel restaurant in Centerville, many of those residents got their first look at the plans for Songbird Lane, a 137-home development that would be located on 64 acres just west of Hockett Road and feature high-end homes ranging in size from 2,500 to 4,000 square feet.

In order to move forward, developers will need to have the land rezoned from A-2 Agricultural to Residential Planned Unit Development (RPUD), which would allow for to up to 2.5 housing units per acre.

Under the current A-2 zoning, only 10 homes would be allowed on the property.

The meeting was attended by Supervisors Neil Spoonhower of District 2 and Don Sharpe of District 4, as well as Planning Commissioners John Meyers of District 1 and Curt Pituck of District 4. Also attending from the county side was Jo Ann Hunter, Goochland’s Director of Community Development.

Jennifer Mullen of Roth Jackson Gibbons Condlin, PLC represented the developer.