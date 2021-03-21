Return to ‘normal’ especially important for seniors

Admittedly, for many, it’s been a long, tough year —that’s not exactly breaking news.

From business owners to teachers to everyday working parents, many Americans feel as though they are finally beginning to come around after a long and particularly strange and unsettling dream.

Perhaps no one in our community has been hit quite as had this year as our senior residents, many of whom have wisely followed the directives of public health officials and stuck to strict social distancing, mask wearing, and even self-imposed isolation inside their homes.

While some eschewed the advice, others were simply not at liberty to do so. One of the most heartbreaking moments I can recall from the past 12 months was when a friend’s father contracted COVID-19 while residing at an assisted living facility. Having been barred from in-person visits due to fears of the virus, my friend had to say his final goodbye over the phone.

While my life went on relatively unchanged aside from a few less entertainment options and having to remember my mask, he — like so many others — was robbed of the ability to comfort a loved one in their final moments, a cruel and devastating blow.