Return to ‘normal’ especially important for seniors

Admittedly, for many, it’s been a long, tough year —that’s not exactly breaking news.
From business owners to teachers to everyday working parents, many Americans feel as though they are finally beginning to come around after a long and particularly strange and unsettling dream.
Perhaps no one in our community has been hit quite as had this year as our senior residents, many of whom have wisely followed the directives of public health officials and stuck to strict social distancing, mask wearing, and even self-imposed isolation inside their homes.
While some eschewed the advice, others were simply not at liberty to do so. One of the most heartbreaking moments I can recall from the past 12 months was when a friend’s father contracted COVID-19 while residing at an assisted living facility. Having been barred from in-person visits due to fears of the virus, my friend had to say his final goodbye over the phone.
While my life went on relatively unchanged aside from a few less entertainment options and having to remember my mask, he — like so many others — was robbed of the ability to comfort a loved one in their final moments, a cruel and devastating blow.
Even when COVID wasn’t quite so punishing, it was still taking a terrible toll on families. You may have seen a story last week about the grandmother in New York who had not been able to hug her granddaughter for over a year. Once the grandmother had received the vaccine and her doctor had given the OK, the embrace she shared with her granddaughter was as joyful as any you will likely ever see.
I’m not crying, you’re crying.
Around these parts, our seniors have had to endure the loss of cherished social activities and volunteer opportunities, as well as the constant unease that came with a public health threat the likes of which had not been seen in over 100 years. Now, as we slowly move out of the pandemic and towards a more normal life, there is great hope that pieces of those old routines can begin to be reclaimed.
To the many doctors, nurses and volunteers who have worked tirelessly to vaccinate local senior residents and allow them to return to their lives — and their loved ones — thank you.
It may be a bit too soon for a group hug, but we’re getting closer every day.
* * *
Are you looking for more information on receiving the COVID-19 vaccine? Goochland residents who are interested in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine must pre-register either online or by phone. They will then be contacted about future vaccination opportunities and be given an appointment date/time/location. Individuals can easily pre-register via the following resources:
Virginia Department of Health’s Vaccinate Virginia Website: https://vaccinate.virginia.gov/
Vaccinate Virginia Call Center (8am - 8pm, 7 days a week): (877) VAX-IN-VA or (877) 829-4682
Chickahominy Health District Call Center (8am - 4:30pm, Monday – Friday): (804) 365-3240
Goochland County 65+ COVID Hotline – Serving those 65 and older: (804) 556-5828
Individuals who have previously filled out a survey or form are encouraged to check their status and update their information in the database by going to https://vaccinate.virginia.gov/ or calling (877) VAX-IN-VA or (877) 829-4682.