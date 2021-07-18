Safety first: Enjoying the water requires vigilance

Many years ago, intent on avoiding another high school summer spent bagging fast food orders or waiting tables, I came up with what I immediately knew was the plan of all plans.

Rather than spend my time sweltering in a kitchen, I would spend it at the pool. I would join the ranks of those brilliant classmates who arrived at work each day in a bathing suit and returned to school in the fall with golden tans and stuffed savings accounts. That’s right: I was going to be a lifeguard.

While not in any way qualified for the position in terms of knowledge, I did have at least one thing going for me: my mother, a strong swimmer and former Water Safety Instructor, had my sister and me in the water from the time we were born. The pool had always been a second home — so why couldn’t it now be my office as well?

As it turned out, lifeguard jobs were plentiful in those years and the required training wasn’t unbearably difficult. They wanted to make sure you could swim reasonably well and knew what to look out for while keeping watch. When it came time to complete a mock rescue, as long as you didn’t toss out, say, a deck chair instead of the ring buoy, or claim you’d rather not get your hair wet, you were probably going to pass.