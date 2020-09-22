Scenes: Goochland Youth Athletic Association fall softball in action

Goochland County Youth Athletic Association’s softball teams continued their fall ball seasons this past week, with the Darlings and Ponytails taking on Powhatan last Wednesday.

The Ponytails division team, the Bulldogs, were slated to play Powhatan again this Wednesday (Sept. 23) at 7 p.m. on Hidden Rock Park’s field No. 4.

Other GYAA softball games include:

- the Superstars versus the Lightning at Hidden Rock Park at 6 p.m. on Wednesday;

- the Pineapples at Fluvanna at 6:30 p.m. and the Bulldogs at Gordonsville at 7 p.m. on Thursday;

- the Bulldogs versus Powhatan in a doubleheader starting at 10 a.m. at NAPA field on Saturday;

- the Lightning and Superstars versus Fluvanna at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m., respectively, on Hidden Rock Park’s field No. 3 on Saturday;

- the Bulldogs versus Gordonsville in a doubleheader starting at 4 p.m. on Hidden Rock Park’s field No. 4 on Saturday;

- the Superstars and Lightning at Amelia at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m., respectively, on Sunday;

- the Pineapples versus Amelia in a doubleheader starting at 2 p.m. on Hidden Rock Park’s Field No. 3 on Sunday;