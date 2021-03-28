Schools’ budget includes health coverage for all part-time staff

In addition, Raley told board members that the division’s 468 employees have done a masterful job of helping guide the county public schools through one of the most challenging times in recent memory.

“I’m just extremely proud of what our school division has done for both students and families,” said Raley, noting that Goochland was one of the earliest counties to bring students back into the classroom after the COVID-19 pandemic forced school shutdowns across the country. The division was also one of only a handful in the region to have athletics, Raley pointed out.

Raley said the requested funds, the lion’s share of which are provided by Goochland County taxpayers, will allow school officials to to recruit and retain top talent by revising the current salary scale and addressing salary compression issues.

At its core, Raley said, the budget is about ensuring a healthy, productive future for Goochland’s students and for the community as a whole.