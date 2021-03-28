Schools’ budget includes health coverage for all part-time staff

For those individuals providing support services for the Goochland County Public Schools, including bus drivers and food service personnel, the past 12 months have not always been easy. Since their duties could not be carried out virtually, they quickly joined the ranks of the millions of frontline essential workers who confronted the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic on a daily basis.
More challenging still, many of them did so — and continue to do so — without access to health insurance.
It’s a situation Goochland County School Superintendent Dr. Jeremy said recently that he is hoping to change.
On March 3, Raley presented his FY22 budget to the County Board of Supervisors. Among the needs Raley detailed, including technology upgrades and a three percent increase for all employees earning at least a proficient rating on their annual evaluations, was his administration’s goal of providing health insurance for all part-time employees of GCPS.
The move will serve both as a recruitment and retention tool, and “as a way of recognizing the great work that our part time support staff have done,” Raley told board members.
While Raley noted that this year’s budget numbers represent a seven percent increase over last year’s spending plan, he explained to board members that he and his staff had worked to identify nearly $280,000 that could be saved by restructuring and abandoning certain expenditures from years past.
In addition, Raley told board members that the division’s 468 employees have done a masterful job of helping guide the county public schools through one of the most challenging times in recent memory.
“I’m just extremely proud of what our school division has done for both students and families,” said Raley, noting that Goochland was one of the earliest counties to bring students back into the classroom after the COVID-19 pandemic forced school shutdowns across the country. The division was also one of only a handful in the region to have athletics, Raley pointed out.
Raley said the requested funds, the lion’s share of which are provided by Goochland County taxpayers, will allow school officials to to recruit and retain top talent by revising the current salary scale and addressing salary compression issues.
At its core, Raley said, the budget is about ensuring a healthy, productive future for Goochland’s students and for the community as a whole.
“This is an investment in our future,” Raley said. “And recognition of what role we play as educators in this community and what direction you want to take this community in the future. I thank you for that, I ask for your continued support, and we are grateful for your continued support in the future.”