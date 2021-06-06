Second Union Rosenwald School Museum honors 2021 college scholarship recipients

Second Union Rosenwald School (SURS) Museum, Inc. is sending congratulations to the outstanding Goochland High School graduates chosen as SURS 2021 scholarship awardees! They each received a $500 scholarship in memory of the late Mr. William Quarles, Jr. Each was selected after displaying outstanding academic achievement and community services. The organization wishes all of them educational and personal success as they embark upon a new beginning in their lives.

Ryan DeLoach and Elizabeth Owens will be attending the University of Virginia in the fall. Ryan DeLoach will be enrolling as a Rodman Scholar of Engineering student. Elizabeth Owens has been enrolled in the nursing program, with the ultimate goal of becoming a Certified Nurse Practitioner.

In the fall, Jasmine Johnson will attend Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU), majoring in pre-nursing on the pre-med track with the goal of becoming a Pediatric Nurse Practitioner.