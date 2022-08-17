Series will offer in depth look at county

Would you like to learn more about Goochland County?

The Goochland Leadership Enterprise (GLE) is now accepting applications for its 24th class. This program introduces Goochland residents to their county by providing information on topics such as the county’s history, county departments and services, agriculture, economic development and the budget process. Participants are introduced to both country and state government officials. The series consists of 13 sessions, typically held every other Wednesday at 7 p.m. from mid-October through early April.

Sessions are held at different locations in the county to provide further insight into Goochland’s history and environment. Registration is in progress and continues into October. For additional information, a brochure and applications, call the Goochland Extension Office at (804) 556-5841.

The schedule for this year’s class is: