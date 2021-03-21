Several snags, surprises and — finally — a shot

Appointments were scheduled according to what vaccine you selected, but all varieties offered slots within days of the email notice.

I received confirmation from the CDC regarding my appointment with instructions on what to bring and where to be.

Within minutes, I began receiving notification from VDH (Virginia Department of Health) that I had been selected to receive a vaccine and should schedule through its website. Since I had the confirmation, I ignored these emails and patiently waited for my appointment day to arrive.

Shortly before leaving for the appointment, I checked email and noticed an alert from CDC informing me that I had not completed my registration and an important questionnaire form was missing from my application.

After several attempts, I accessed the CDC site and filled out the short questionnaire, submitted it, and ran out the door heading for the Raceway, and, finally, a real defense against a virus that had caused disruption for all who encountered it during the past year seemed within reach.

A cool wind interrupted the first signs the of pre-spring day as I lined up outside the iconic red barn at the old fairgrounds, joining hundreds of other seniors who were lucky enough to get the call.