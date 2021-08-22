 Skip to main content
Sheriff’s Office creates ‘Safe Exchange Zone’ for use in custody exchanges, internet sales
Sheriff's Office creates 'Safe Exchange Zone' for use in custody exchanges, internet sales

In order to promote a safer environment for our citizens to conduct in-person internet transactions, the Goochland County Sheriff’s Office would like to announce the Goochland “Safe Exchange Zone.” This area consists of two parking spaces that are located in the Sheriff’s Office parking lot. Here the public can trade legal items, complete internet sales, or conduct child custody exchanges at a neutral location that is being recorded on video surveillance cameras 24/7. The parking spaces are located just outside the Sheriff’s Office at 2938 River Rd W, Goochland VA 23063.

Here are some tips to help reduce your risk of becoming a victim during in-person transactions from online sales:

Trust your instincts.

Meet at a public place.

Have a friend accompany you.

Advise a friend or family member of your plans.

Do not meet in a secluded area.

Avoid transactions at your home, and do not go to theirs.

Be cautious when buying/selling high value items.

Perform the transaction during daylight hours.

If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.

Carry your cellphone with you.

