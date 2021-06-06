Simple precautions to help keep pets safe as temperatures climb

Warm weather brings many changes. Warm weather can make travel more enjoyable and affords people more time to comfortably enjoy the great outdoors.

It’s best to keep safety in mind when soaking up the sun.

That’s important for all members of the family, including pets. Cats and dogs are as susceptible to heat-related illnesses as their human companions.

Recognize heat stroke

Pets can suffer from heat stroke, according to the American Red Cross. Certain breeds of dogs are highly susceptible, particularly those with short snouts, such as pugs and bulldogs. Excessive exercise in hot weather, lack of appropriate shelter outdoors and leaving a dog in a hot car may precipitate an episode of heat stroke. It’s important to get the pet out of direct heat right away and check for signs of shock, which include seizures, a body temperature of 104 F or higher, stupor, increased heart rate, or excessive panting. Placing water-soaked towels on the pet’s feet, head, neck, and abdomen can bring down its temperature.

Be cautious of hot surfaces