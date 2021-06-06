Something slithering got you scared? You’re probably safe

As summer approaches and backyard BBQ season officially kicks off, it doesn’t take much to get most of us out of the house and into the great outdoors.

Unfortunately, there is at least one thing that will send some of us running right back inside again: a snake sighting.

Maybe we’re just uncomfortable sharing our outdoor living spaces with members of suborder Serpentes, or maybe we have an actual psychological condition (ophidiophobia, or fear of snakes), but one thing is for certain: Plenty of people are less than thrilled to see any snake anywhere near their homes.

The topic has come up with renewed urgency on social media in recent weeks, as panicked Goochland residents seek reassurance that the unwelcome visitor sunning on their porch steps or slipping out from under their deck is harmless.

Fortunately, according to Mike Clifford, Chairman of the Virginia Herpetological Society’s Education Committee, only one of the 16 species of snakes found in the Goochland area is venomous. That snake, the Eastern Copperhead, can be identified by its two-tone brown color with wide darker markings on the sides and narrower markings on the back.