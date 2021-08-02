 Skip to main content
State agency provides further direction on bird feeding issue
Editor’s Note: In our July 15 edition, the Goochland Gazette published a report provided by the Virginia Tech Department of Fish and Wildlife Conservation concerning a recent uptick in unexplained bird deaths. While that report urged residents across the state to avoid feeding birds, more recent guidance from the state Department of Wildlife Resources suggests that those living in our area may not have to forgo feeding birds.

Although the US National Wildlife Health Center has not modified their original recommended guidance on what homeowners, especially those who feed birds, should be doing to combat the problem, a number of state wildlife programs within the area affected by this event have modified their own guidance statements on this outbreak. 

Included among these states is Virginia, where the Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) recently amended its previous request that everyone stop all feeding activity.  Because of the apparent reduction in the number of new cases being reported and fewer specimens displaying symptoms of physical impairment or death are being detected, personnel with DWR believe this event may be abating or, for many parts of the Commonwealth, may never have impacted areas of the state. 

As a result, the agency has modified its ban on feeding to now exclude areas outside what is believed to be the zone of affected impact. In essence, for people who live outside the greater Washington DC and Northern Virginia region, regular feeding can resume provided that all feeders used for that purpose are taken down, emptied (and unused seed thrown away), washed/cleaned, and disinfected with a 10 percent bleach solution every 3-4 days.

Because the definitive agent(s) responsible for causing the bird illness has not yet be identified or isolated, some disagreement obviously exists among experts about whether safeguards should be relaxed or if doing so may be premature.  This “difference of opinion” has led to some confusion within the public as to what advice should be followed.  The recent statement of DWR represents the official position of authorities here in Virginia, so it is the most pertinent standard to follow in this state. 

At this time, there is no evidence to suggest that hummingbirds are among the list of species commonly impacted (blue jays, starlings, grackles, robins, etc.) by whatever the suspect agent may be. Those outside the zone would be unaffected, but are urged to embrace good hygiene with any hummingbird feeders — as a normal routine, all hummingbird food dispensers should be taken down, emptied, cleaned and disinfected a minimum of once every 2 weeks, regardless of whether the liquid has been finished or not.  Given the high sugar content of the liquids, they are notoriously vulnerable to bacterial contamination and black molds, especially in higher temperatures and higher humidity conditions; thus, the contents routinely should be discarded and the feeders cleansed thoroughly to prevent making the birds ill.

