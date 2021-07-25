Still need your COVID-19 vaccine? Many options available throughout the county

Do you know someone who needs or wants the COVID-19 Vaccine? Everyone in Virginia Age 12 or Older is Eligible for the COVID-19 Vaccine. Below are local and regional opportunities to get vaccinated including pop-up community opportunities.
Vaccine Opportunities
Manakin Farmers Market Vaccine Clinic – July 31st (9 a.m. – Noon)
The Manakin Farmers Market will host a free pop-up Pfizer Vaccine Clinic on Saturday, July 31st from 9 a.m. to Noon, no appointment needed, no insurance needed. It is open to adults and children ages 12 – 17, children will need a parent or guardian to accompany them. The Manakin Farmers Market is located at 68 Broad Street Rd., Manakin Sabot, VA 23103.
Chickahominy Health District’s Goochland Health Department
Each of the Chickahominy Health District’s Four Health Departments are offering COVID-19 Vaccinations at their respective buildings on the following Dates and Times:
Goochland Health Department offers vaccines every Tuesday from 1-3 p.m.
Charles City Health Department: offers vaccines on the 2nd & 4th Wednesdays of every month from 1-3 p.m.
Hanover Health Department offers vaccines every Wednesday from 1-3 p.m.
New Kent Health Department offers vaccines every 1st, 3rd, & 5th Wednesday of the month from 1-3 p.m.
Appointments are required and can be set through the Chickahominy Health District’s Call Center at 804-365-3240.
Chickahominy Health District offers Home Vaccination appointments
Are you in need of a COVID-19 vaccination in your home? The Chickahominy Health District’s Mobile Vaccination Team will come to you for FREE! Call 804-365-3240 to schedule a home vaccination in Goochland, Hanover, Charles City, and New Kent counties.
All three COVID-19 vaccines are available. Johnson & Johnson and Moderna are available for anyone 18 or older. Pfizer is available for anyone 12 and older.
To schedule a vaccine at a clinic or outside of the Chickahominy Health District visit www.vaccines.gov.
Goochland pharmacies
In addition to getting vaccinated at the Goochland Health Department, residents can get vaccinated locally at Dawson’s Pharmacy or Goochland Pharmacy, both of which are located in the Courthouse Village. Appointments are required and can easily be scheduled via the phone numbers below.
Dawson’s Pharmacy
(804) 556-3311
2728 Fairground Rd
Goochland, VA 23063
Goochland Pharmacy
(804) 556-3607
1954 Sandy Hook Rd
Goochland, VA 23063
Regional and Statewide COVID-19 Vaccine Resources are available by calling 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682) & Vaccinate.Virginia.gov
The call center is available six days a week, Monday through Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Vaccines.gov helps you find locations that carry COVID-19 vaccines and their contact information. Because every location handles appointments differently, you will need to schedule your appointment directly with the location you choose. Grocery stores, pharmacies, doctors’ offices, and medical facilities are now offering COVID-19 vaccines. To get started visit https://www.vaccines.gov/ today.
For questions about COVID-19 or more information please visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov, https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/covid-19-faq/, and https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/chickahominy/.