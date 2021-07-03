Sunshine Food Bus releases schedule for summer meals

Several years ago, when Goochland County Public Schools’ supervisor of nutrition services Lisa Landrum hit upon a solution for providing nutritious meals to local students in need during the summer months, she knew her first step would be to get all of the other people who would need to be involved in the project on board.

And, in this case, that meant literally.

Landrum’s plan, to turn a decommissioned GCPS bus into a kitchen on wheels, meant that she and her staff would be able to visit local neighborhoods and ensure that those who might otherwise struggle with hunger could have access to warm and healthy meals. And while Landrum faced a number of hurdles in her quest to get the project up and running, it has now been an invaluable community resource since 2019.

Sunshine Food Bus:

-All Children Ages 2-18 eat free of charge.

-Adult meals may be purchased at a discounted price.

-An extra meal will be sent home Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday for the weekends.

The Sunshine Food Bus Summer Schedule will be June 21 - July 29 (The bus will not run on July 5, an extra meal will be provided on July 1)