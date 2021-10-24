Supervisors: Vote shouldn’t be required to ban marijuana retail locations

If Goochland County wants marijuana retail stores it will ask for them — at least that’s the position county leaders hope law makers will allow them to adopt.

On Oct. 5, county supervisors received an overview of Goochland’s proposed 2022 Legislative Agenda — essentially a summary of the Sept. 14 annual meeting involving the County’s legislative delegation, the Board of Supervisors, the School Board, Constitutional Officers, and representatives from the Electoral Board and Monacan Soil and Water Conservation District — and, of the four top priorities discussed, two related to the sale and distribution of marijuana.

The specific issue supervisors have zeroed in on is whether marijuana retail operations should be allowed to open up shop in a locality provided that no local ordinance has been enacted to prevent them from doing so.

Currently, according to state code, a locality must enact legislation to ban the operations from opening their doors. Goochland leaders, however, would like to see just the opposite: they would prefer marijuana retail stores be prohibited unless a locality approves them via a local referendum.