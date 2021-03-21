Survey says: Pollinators prefer native species

The researchers found that the vast majority of the pollinators that visited the Echinacea in the Mt. Cuba trial were bees and wasps with butterflies making up only five percent of total visitations. Mt. Cuba’s Pollinator Watch team, a trained group of volunteers, observed and recorded the number of pollinating insects visiting each of the coneflowers in 2018 and 2019.

Tips on growing Cone Flowers

Interested in growing this popular native plant? Echinacea are sun loving perennials requiring at least six hours of sun per day to thrive. Most begin to bloom in late spring and continue until frost if deadheaded. Deadheading is the process of cutting off flowers that have finished blooming. This causes the plants to put energy into growth and not seed formation. If you choose not to deadhead, the seeds become an excellent source of fall and winter food for finches and other wild birds. Echinacea purpurea varieties grow in a variety of soils and are drought hardy. They’ll even naturalize into the landscape.

Ratibida columnifera, commonly known as a Mexican Hat or Prairie Coneflower, is a also a native perennial but not related to Echinacea.

