Survey says: Pollinators prefer native species

Beauty is in the eye of the pollinator. The top pollinator-preferred cone flowers (Echinacea) were exclusively single flowered species and cultivars, according to a study conducted outside Wilmington, Delaware.
The bees have spoken.
After three years of evaluation, the Mt. Cuba Center released Echinacea for the Mid-Atlantic Region, its latest research report evaluating 75 species and cultivars of the native perennial. Detailed reports from this—as well as an earlier Echinacea trial— are available on the website: mtcubacenter.org/trialgarden.
“Loved by both urban and rural gardeners, elegant Echinacea are a low maintenance wildflower for perennial and pollinator gardens, “ said Sam Hoadley, manager of the horticulture research program located in Hockessin, DE. The selected plants were studied and ranked based on their floral display, health and hardiness, and attractiveness for pollinators and other beneficial insects.
Echinacea purpurea ‘Pica Bella’ earned highest honors in the study as well as top marks in Mt. Cuba’s previous Echinacea trial conducted during 2008-2009. In addition to its horticultural merit, ‘Pica Bella’ was also preferred by insect pollinators. ‘Pica Bella’ was also easy to grow in a wide range of garden settings.
Double flowered Echinacea varieties represent significant breakthroughs in coneflower breeding. They’ve become very popular because of their showy flowers and extended bloom times, yet the double flowered varieties remain scorned by their local insect pollinators.
The researchers found that the vast majority of the pollinators that visited the Echinacea in the Mt. Cuba trial were bees and wasps with butterflies making up only five percent of total visitations. Mt. Cuba’s Pollinator Watch team, a trained group of volunteers, observed and recorded the number of pollinating insects visiting each of the coneflowers in 2018 and 2019.
Tips on growing Cone Flowers
Interested in growing this popular native plant? Echinacea are sun loving perennials requiring at least six hours of sun per day to thrive. Most begin to bloom in late spring and continue until frost if deadheaded. Deadheading is the process of cutting off flowers that have finished blooming. This causes the plants to put energy into growth and not seed formation. If you choose not to deadhead, the seeds become an excellent source of fall and winter food for finches and other wild birds. Echinacea purpurea varieties grow in a variety of soils and are drought hardy. They’ll even naturalize into the landscape.
Ratibida columnifera, commonly known as a Mexican Hat or Prairie Coneflower, is a also a native perennial but not related to Echinacea.
Germination and transplanting
Like most perennials, if growing from seed, don’t expect your plants to bloom in the first year. While you can have some success without it, most Echinacea seeds require cold stratification for 30 days to germinate well. Cold stratification is a method of replicating winter’s cold temperatures. This can be easily accomplished by storing the seeds for the specified time in a freezer.
Coneflower seeds take about 20 days to sprout. The ideal soil temperature should be about 70 degrees F, and the soil medium should be kept moist.
Once seedlings have grown to about three inches tall, thin them and harden them off for a week before placing them outside. Transplant only when the danger of frost has passed and the soil temperature is at least 60 degrees F.
Medicinal Uses
Echinacea purpurea is the main variety used medicinally. Although the roots are known to hold the most anti-oxidants, the entire Echinacea plant can be used including petals, seeds and stems. The plant needs to be hung in an uncovered, well-ventilated area to dry or placed in a dehydrator. As a medicine, Echinacea is legendary. It can be brewed into a healing tea, ground into a fine powder or made into tinctures.
Harvest
Harvest Echinacea blossoms by cutting the stems for cut flower arrangements. By cutting and harvesting, you encourage all-season blooming. For medicinal use, cut the flowers at the stem below the first set of leaves.
Leaves for tea can be cut a few at a time from each plant as needed.
It’s best to collect Echinacea roots late in the growing season. Second-year roots are best. Keep in mind the entire plant need not be sacrificed. Partial cuttings of the roots can be harvested.