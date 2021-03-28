Tell Me a Story: A knapsack, a bus ticket and one lucky phone call

I walked out of the front door of my mother’s house in Fluvanna just as the sun cleared the pines on the horizon, feeling very emancipated and full of myself. As I reached the end of the short driveway, maybe 150 feet from the door, I realized what lay before me.

I was at least 25 miles from the Charlottesville Greyhound Bus Station. My hair was long then. I carried a knapsack and a guitar in a cheap cardboard case. It was 1973 and hitchhiking wasn’t as easy as it looked in the movies. I walked every step of the way to the bus station.

As fate would have it, there was a bus to Ocean City, Maryland leaving within the hour of my sweaty pedestrian arrival, with a bus change in DC. Just enough time to wash up some in the spacious rest room and board my bus.

Hours and hours later, maybe ten in the evening, I was getting off the bus when a sudden epiphany came over me and I turned and asked the driver if there was another Ocean City up the line. He said yes, Ocean City, New Jersey, and this bus goes there. I asked how much and he said seventeen bucks. So I paid him and got back on, not knowing if it was the right thing to do or not.