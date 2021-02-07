Tell Me a Story

As our lessons and friendship progressed, Bruce decided I should ride his horse, Buster, his pride and joy, a 23-year-old buckskin dun gelding with a temperament much like his owners. Buster was Bruce’s most successful partner on the national Reigning Horse circuit. I felt honored and intimidated as I sat down on Buster’s couchlike back with Bruce reminding me he let very few people ride him. Though I knew Buster had skills far beyond mine, it became quickly evident. He turned with just the slightest movement of the reins, causing our first canter to look like a student driver out in her dad’s Ferrari. From his vantage point, Bruce just smirked.

With Bruce’s help, I realized my dream and bought a gelding I named Cash. We continued to meet weekly for lessons and trail rides where we talked about our respective and differing lives. Also, during that time, my husband and I bought land in Virginia which would be our retirement horse farm. Bruce excitedly volunteered to help us lay out pastures and trailer Cash out when we were ready to move. Sadly, neither Cash nor Bruce made it here to Virginia. One lesson day, I tacked Cash waiting for Bruce to arrive. He didn’t show up, which was very unusual since he came to see Buster every day. That night, I received a frantic call from the barn manager saying that Cash was having seizures. I rushed to meet the veterinarian at the barn to get the grim news that it was likely the horse would have to be euthanized. I asked again about Bruce, missing him and his counsel but he was still not answering calls. The next day, the barn manager drove up to Bruce’s home to find him dead from a heart attack. I also lost Cash that day but vowed in my grief to honor Bruce’s memory with building our horse farm in Virginia.