Editor’s note: This week the Gazette continues with the new series we’re calling “Tell Me a Story,” in which we ask our readers to share with us a favorite story about something that happened to them or a family member.
It’s funny how common interests and circumstances can be the basis of unlikely friendships. Twelve years ago, I lived in the Chicago suburbs working at a stressful corporate job. As the pressures increased, my concerned husband encouraged me to pursue horseback riding lessons and finally one day I took the plunge. I called a local stable and asked about beginner riding lessons. “Great! What age is the rider?” asked the barn manager. “Ummm, 50,” I sheepishly responded. After stunned silence, she replied “Oh, let’s put you with Bruce”. Upon meeting Bruce, a gruff, retired factory worker and former Reigning Horse show winner, I wasn’t exactly sure how our chemistry would work out. Bruce correctly sized me up as someone with more enthusiasm than ability or confidence. We began my lessons on an elderly mare. “C’mon old girl, pick up the pace!,” he would yell leaving one to wonder if he was addressing me or the horse. I soon realized why Bruce, with his blunt feedback, didn’t have any sensitive pre-teen girl students. He had his tacking ritual including barking not to bang the bit on the horse’s teeth. “Open them choppers” he would instruct the horse every time he bridled one. His statement, “nothing like putting a brush to a horse to make your troubles disappear” resonated, as the barn became my haven.
As our lessons and friendship progressed, Bruce decided I should ride his horse, Buster, his pride and joy, a 23-year-old buckskin dun gelding with a temperament much like his owners. Buster was Bruce’s most successful partner on the national Reigning Horse circuit. I felt honored and intimidated as I sat down on Buster’s couchlike back with Bruce reminding me he let very few people ride him. Though I knew Buster had skills far beyond mine, it became quickly evident. He turned with just the slightest movement of the reins, causing our first canter to look like a student driver out in her dad’s Ferrari. From his vantage point, Bruce just smirked.
With Bruce’s help, I realized my dream and bought a gelding I named Cash. We continued to meet weekly for lessons and trail rides where we talked about our respective and differing lives. Also, during that time, my husband and I bought land in Virginia which would be our retirement horse farm. Bruce excitedly volunteered to help us lay out pastures and trailer Cash out when we were ready to move. Sadly, neither Cash nor Bruce made it here to Virginia. One lesson day, I tacked Cash waiting for Bruce to arrive. He didn’t show up, which was very unusual since he came to see Buster every day. That night, I received a frantic call from the barn manager saying that Cash was having seizures. I rushed to meet the veterinarian at the barn to get the grim news that it was likely the horse would have to be euthanized. I asked again about Bruce, missing him and his counsel but he was still not answering calls. The next day, the barn manager drove up to Bruce’s home to find him dead from a heart attack. I also lost Cash that day but vowed in my grief to honor Bruce’s memory with building our horse farm in Virginia.
Today, my husband and I own three horses on our Goochland farm. It was no coincidence that our first horse purchased here was a buckskin dun gelding who could be Buster’s twin. I think of Bruce with gratitude every time I tack a horse, following his exact ritual including telling my equine friend to “open them choppers”.
Do you have a story you’d like to share? Please send your contribution to rryan@goochlandgazette.com. Submissions must be 600 words or less, and feature the story of something that happened to you or a family member. For more information, contact Gazette editor Roslyn Ryan at (804) 339-7956.