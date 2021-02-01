Editor’s note: This week the Gazette continues with the new series we’re calling “Tell Me a Story,” in which we ask our readers to share with us a favorite story about something that happened to them or a family member.
When my daughter was an infant, she was very sick much of the time. It started the day we brought her home from the hospital and she suddenly ran a fever of 104 degrees. We rushed her to the emergency room where they did blood tests and admitted her to the pediatric ward with an IV of powerful antibiotics dripping into a vein in her tiny arm. We went home a week later, only to have this frightening experience happen again. She was admitted again and had the same treatment. This happened approximately every six to eight weeks…a high fever, an emergency room visit, admission to the hospital with IV antibiotics and then home again. After months of hospital stays, doctor appointments and meetings with specialists, we learned that she had a very rare blood disorder that prevented her body from making certain antibodies.
For the first eighteen months of her life, my daughter had more IVs, hospital stays and spinal taps than I can remember. Obviously, these trips to the hospital, no matter how frequent, were always frightening for us, but we had gotten so familiar with the difficult routine that we were pretty sure that my daughter would get through everything all right. This all happened thirty-five years ago, and in those days, hospitals still allowed people to smoke in a designated room. At the time, my then-wife and I were smokers and we took turns staying in the room with my daughter while the other took a smok break. One night, very late, my daughter was soundly sleeping and we decided we would go to the smoking lounge together. It was a small room, with two couches and some end tables. The room was empty except for one small figure across the room. This person was wrapped in a blanket and curled up in the fetal position. We could hear her crying across the room.
After a few minutes, we asked her if there was anything we could do for her. She said, “No thank you.” We asked her why her child was in the hospital. It turns out that her child had spinal meningitis, an infection of the spinal fluid. It is a very serious and often fatal illness. When an infant contracts this, the first twenty-four hours are critical. We knew about spinal meningitis because of the many spinal taps my daughter endured. They were used to test for this horrible disease. Blessedly, she never contracted it. The woman who was balled up in the fetal position told us that the doctors told her that her baby had only a thirty percent chance of surviving the night. For a few minutes, we wept along with her. You see, even though we had been through the process so many times, we always knew our daughter would make it through. This poor woman didn’t even have good enough odds to even hope her child would survive the night.
That night I learned a valuable lesson, one that has remained with me for thirty-five years and counting: there is always someone worse off than you. I keep that in mind when things get tough for me, or when I’m feeling down about something. I learned this lesson under grim circumstances, so maybe someone will read this and keep that thought in mind.
By the way, the woman’s child survived the night, and my daughter is doing fine.
