Tell me a story

After a few minutes, we asked her if there was anything we could do for her. She said, “No thank you.” We asked her why her child was in the hospital. It turns out that her child had spinal meningitis, an infection of the spinal fluid. It is a very serious and often fatal illness. When an infant contracts this, the first twenty-four hours are critical. We knew about spinal meningitis because of the many spinal taps my daughter endured. They were used to test for this horrible disease. Blessedly, she never contracted it. The woman who was balled up in the fetal position told us that the doctors told her that her baby had only a thirty percent chance of surviving the night. For a few minutes, we wept along with her. You see, even though we had been through the process so many times, we always knew our daughter would make it through. This poor woman didn’t even have good enough odds to even hope her child would survive the night.