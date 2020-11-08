The art of kindness

If there was one thing that became immediately apparent after meeting 10-year-old Ava Rajappa last Friday, as she arrived at the Goochland Cares building to drop off 150 of her homemade art kits for area children, it just might be this: A person doesn’t have to be very big to have a big impact on the lives of others.

Rajappa, a student at Henrico’s Kaechele Elementary School, arrived with boxes full of the colorful kits, each one stuffed with art supplies and other fun items for children whose families are facing homelessness or other hardships.

The donation Friday brought the total number of kits Rajappa has donated through the non-profit she founded, Art Love, to more than 2,600 since she began her effort back in May.

Rajappa says she got the idea after hearing about a young girl in Connecticut who had embarked on a similar project.

“Sometimes, when I am scared of Covid-19 or overwhelmed with my school work, I do arts and crafts to calm me down,” she said. “I am hoping other kids who have similar feelings will be able to use the art kits we donate to feel better when they are anxious.”