The future of the past

As school divisions across the nation continue to wade into the debate over how history should be taught in public schools, several Goochland residents recently told county school board members that they vehemently oppose any inclusion of Critical Race Theory (CRT) in the curriculum.
Speaking during the public comment period of the July 13 county school board meeting, the handful of residents expressed concern that any attempt by the school division to introduce the controversial academic framework—which has spawned intense debate in many parts of the country over the lens through which students should be taught American history—would spell disaster for local students and the community at large.
Some localities, including Chesterfield, have announced bans on the teaching of CRT, while others, like Powhatan, have indicated that they would be willing to enact a ban if they could further clarify exactly what is — and isn’t — considered to be part of a CRT curriculum.
Goochland school leaders have previously stated that CRT is not taught in county schools, but that didn’t deter residents, many of them parents of Goochland County Public School students, from voicing their concerns over what may happen in the future.
While one resident during the July 1 meeting, Vernon Fleming, urged board members to ensure that students — particularly students of color —were presented with accurate and inclusive portrayals of American history that included a focus on how minority students fit into the overall historical narrative, many speakers warned that the CRT approach would only increase division among student populations.
Goochland resident Scott Cardoni, a former teacher who is now a practicing attorney, told board members that he remains deeply concerned about teachers not stressing critical thinking skills in the classroom and instead telling students what to think.
He insisted that introducing concepts such as Critical Race Theory and forcing students to accept them would be tantamount to indoctrination.
Students “have got to be able to think,” Cardoni said. “And I just feel like the more I watch this, I’m super concerned that we are not even worried about that. We’re worried about an agenda, we’re worried about making people happy, we’re worried about making people feel safe — it’s not my job to make somebody feel safe. It’s their job to be strong enough to know that their voice matters. And that’s what we teach them. But they can’t do that if they can’t think on their own.”
To Goochland resident Sarah Rowe, schools should remain focused on unity rather than division.
“We are all created in the image of our maker,” said Rowe. “We are one race, that is the human race. We might have different traditions, and we might have a different level of melanin in our skin, but we are created by the Almighty…I feel compassion for anyone who feels as though, because of their color, they have been disenfranchised. I truly do. We need to create a system of education, and create equal opportunity, but that does not necessarily mean an equal result.”
Addressing the matter at the close of the Public Comment period, school superintendent Dr. Jeremy Raley assured those in attendance that the school division has no plans to introduce CRT into classrooms.
“I think it’s important for our public to note that, as a school division, the curriculum that we teach in our classrooms are aligned with the Virginia Standards of Learning, and nowhere in the Virginia Standards of Learning is there Critical Race Theory, nor is there Critical Race Theory in our school division curriculum,” Raley said. Beginning several months ago, when the issue was first raised by parents and community members, “we assured our community that while there may be challenges coming from Washington DC and from Richmond, Virginia, that we were going to continue to do what is best for Goochland County Public Schools and the community that we represent,” Raley said. “And that’s not going to change.”