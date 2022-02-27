The small, hidden joys of a ‘hand-me-down’ life

Sometimes you just have to laugh.

The other day, when the twenty-something daughter of a good friend complimented the sweater I was wearing and asked where I got it, I thanked her and explained that it was actually a hand-me-down from one of my aunts.

The girl looked confused, and I have to admit I couldn’t immediately figure out why. Maybe she didn’t know I had aunts?

In fact, as I quickly figured, it was the first part that puzzled her: she didn’t know what I meant by hand-me-down.

As I’ve gotten older, I always try and adhere to a personal policy of hiding my amusement whenever I find myself in a situation like this. When someone under 25 asks me what a “long-distance call” was, or the way to write a capital “Z” in cursive, or if it’s true that the television once had only three channels and no remote, I always try and remember that there are plenty of things they understand that I don’t (including Twitter, YouTube stardom and Bitcoin, just to name a few).

In this case though, when my friend’s daughter confessed that she had never heard of the concept of hand-me-down clothes, I have to admit my first reaction was something more akin to pity rather than disbelief.

Perhaps this is because so many of the things I treasure might be considered hand-me-downs of one sort or another.

Maybe I’m a bit strange—I’ll admit to that—but I have always loved the concepts of second-hand, gently-used and, if we’re aiming a bit more fancy, heirloom. It’s not that I’m against buying new things, but I would have to say that I have never derived much joy from it. My favorite pieces of jewelry will always be those that belonged first to my mother or grandmother, and my favorite dining room chairs had already served for decades at a relative’s table before they came to me. Every once in a while, when I drive the 15-year-old truck that once belonged to my adored late father-in-law, I can almost smell the concrete dust that always clung to his boots.

Maybe it won’t make sense to some, but I know my favorite winter coat will always be one that my best friend passed on to me, and my sofa at home is often occupied by a once-unwanted hand-me-down dog that I wouldn’t give up for a million dollars.

Years ago, I suppose the idea of hand-me-downs was more about thrift and common sense, but to me, these days, it just feels a lot like love.