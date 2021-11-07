The thread that binds a community

In addition, businesses who once supported and provided jobs for the volunteers by allowing flexible schedules in order to meet community emergencies are few and far between, and volunteers often work at hourly paid regular jobs that do not offer that same flexibility.

The demands are great and the rewards measured by the appreciation of a community and the pride instilled by doing a job well and lending a helping hand. The time and effort required to serve is also significant, as volunteer firefighters require the same training as career employees.

And one cannot discount the burnout factor associated with volunteer fire/EMS employees. Calls have steadily increased, accounting for a 300% increase in the past decade.

There’s also a substantial risk of injury or illness associated with the work, and many forms of cancer are linked to hazardous materials encountered routinely by firefighters and EMTs.

It’s also important to recognize that volunteering does not always equate to hauling heavy equipment up numerous flights of stairs while wearing pounds of burdensome equipment. Many departments are emphasizing the need for volunteers to perform other duties like clerical work, maintenance and education programs.