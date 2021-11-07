The thread that binds a community

Fighting fires by its very nature is a dangerous and demanding job, and finding individuals to perform that duty is becoming more difficult with each passing year. While the number of paid fire/EMS staff has steadily increased in the past decade, recruiting and retaining volunteers becomes more difficult with each passing year.
Volunteer fire departments are vital and integral parts of the public service community but have experienced a decrease in the number of those willing to serve in recent years. For small communities, it’s been a constant struggle to maintain the numbers necessary to provide vital services. Towns and localities with less than 10,000 people often depend solely on the efforts of volunteers to staff their fire departments.
According to the National Fire Protection Agency, volunteer fire departments across the country save taxpayers more than $139 billion in firefighter costs annually, and volunteers comprise about 70% of America’s firefighting force.
Communities like Goochland, Powhatan and Hanover are experiencing those same difficulties in attracting and retaining volunteers in their programs, all of which enjoy a proud tradition of longstanding volunteer fire departments and auxiliaries in their localities. And while the number of volunteer recruits diminishes, the number of calls has exploded across the nation.
Many of the communities affected have aging populations where the volunteer pool is limited, and doing the physically demanding work is just too difficult for some residents. Often a younger generation of newer residents have not established a community bond, which makes public service less of a priority.
In addition, businesses who once supported and provided jobs for the volunteers by allowing flexible schedules in order to meet community emergencies are few and far between, and volunteers often work at hourly paid regular jobs that do not offer that same flexibility.
The demands are great and the rewards measured by the appreciation of a community and the pride instilled by doing a job well and lending a helping hand. The time and effort required to serve is also significant, as volunteer firefighters require the same training as career employees.
And one cannot discount the burnout factor associated with volunteer fire/EMS employees. Calls have steadily increased, accounting for a 300% increase in the past decade.
There’s also a substantial risk of injury or illness associated with the work, and many forms of cancer are linked to hazardous materials encountered routinely by firefighters and EMTs.
It’s also important to recognize that volunteering does not always equate to hauling heavy equipment up numerous flights of stairs while wearing pounds of burdensome equipment. Many departments are emphasizing the need for volunteers to perform other duties like clerical work, maintenance and education programs.
The bottom line is these volunteers are needed more now than ever, not only for the vital services they provide, but for the overall health of a community. When volunteers are involved, it often indicates a vibrant community where residents take the role of public service personally.
For most of it, the concept of volunteer fire departments is as American as apple pie or a Labor Day Parade down Main Street.
It’s also important to recognize the amazing will of those who sacrifice so much to ensure their communities are safe and residents feel taken care of, and the important thread that volunteers provide.