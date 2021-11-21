Upcoming clinic will offer COVID-19 and flu vaccines, COVID booster shots

The Chickahominy Health District (CHD), in partnership with Reynolds Community College and Goochland County, will offer free COVID-19 vaccines and seasonal flu vaccines from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 23, at the Reynolds Goochland Campus located at 1851 Dickinson Road, in Goochland.

This is a free event, no insurance needed, and appointments are required. Appointments can be scheduled by completing CHD’s Community Vaccine Clinic Survey at https://forms.gle/jy7KKyYxeserMMCK7 or by calling their COVID-19 Hotline at (804) 365-3240.

First and second doses of all three COVID-19 vaccines (Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson) will be offered, as well as booster doses for those who are eligible.

For individuals who received either a Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine a single booster is recommended at least six months after completion of their initial series for:

nThose 65 years or older;

nThose 18 years or older with underlying medical conditions, and

nThose 18 years or older working in high-risk settings.

A single booster is recommended at least two months after completion of the Johnson & Johnson/Janssen vaccines for those 18 years of age and up.