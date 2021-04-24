VCCW’s annual Kates Day cancelled due to COVID-19

Kates Day, previously scheduled for May 5, is cancelled again this year due to months of COVID-19-related scheduling complications. For more than 75 years, Kates Day at the Virginia Correctional Center for Women is the culmination of many months of hard work by inmates who create arts, crafts and baked goods, and grow thousands of plants in the horticulture program to sell to the public. The Elizabeth Kates Foundation, chartered in 1942, is a nonprofit, 501 (c)(3) organization made up entirely of volunteers who created the one-day event to showcase the women’s work, and raise money for scholarships.