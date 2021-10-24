Walk in the woods offers path to improved health

A forest bathing research paper completed in 2020 by the Virginia Cooperative Extension (available by typing ‘forest bathing’ into the search box at resources.ext.vt.edu) states that a forest area of 2.5 acres has the ability to release approximately 6.6 pounds of antimicrobial phytoncides into the air in one day, resulting in a nearly sterile environment (200-300 bacterial cells per cubic meter) within the forest ecosystem. Given the recent stress of the Covid – 19 pandemic and the related concerns about hygienic environments, forest bathing seems as relevant now as in the 1980s.

Interested in trying it? The objective of forest bathing is to give one the opportunity to take it slow while walking and appreciate those things around you that can be seen, heard, touched, and smelled. No cell phones or music are allowed. A state park, community park, or even your wooded backyard is a good place to start.

Before you begin your journey, clear your mind of all those thoughts of what you need to do and leave those worries at home. This may take a little practice, but gets easier over time. If you feel those thoughts persisting, try to think about something around you and how that beautiful piece of nature is nurturing you. Let all your senses take it in. Plan to spend between 20-40 minutes focusing on the nature all around you.