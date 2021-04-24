Want more bang for your bloom? Native shrubs are a perfect option

The delight of spring is not only the milder temperatures, but the beautiful array of color in our landscape. If you are looking to add more color to your own yard, there are many options, and using native shrubs offers the best return for your money. One way to expand the palette in your landscape is to layer your plantings. This technique involves carefully choosing the full height of plants so that they overlay without blocking each other at bloom time.

Whether you are trying to achieve a manicured or naturalized background, tall shrubs to consider include:

Red Chokeberry (Aronia arbutifolia) will grow 6 to 10 feet tall at full maturity. It is a multi-stemmed, vase-like forming shrub with small, white to light pink blossoms in April and bright red berries in the winter. The foliage is brilliant in the fall, a real eye-catching plant! The berries provide food for wildlife in winter and are a great source of pollen in the spring. It tolerates the clay soil in much of our area and like sun to part shade.

Buttonbush (Cephalanthus occidentalis) grows 5 to 12 feet at maturity and produces pincushion-like white flowers in June. It also prefers sun to part shade and moist to wet soils. It is multi-branched with rounded masses of nutlets that stay on the plant into winter. Water birds will eat the seeds and the nectar feeds bees and butterflies.