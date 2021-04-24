Want more bang for your bloom? Native shrubs are a perfect option

The delight of spring is not only the milder temperatures, but the beautiful array of color in our landscape. If you are looking to add more color to your own yard, there are many options, and using native shrubs offers the best return for your money. One way to expand the palette in your landscape is to layer your plantings. This technique involves carefully choosing the full height of plants so that they overlay without blocking each other at bloom time.
Whether you are trying to achieve a manicured or naturalized background, tall shrubs to consider include:
Red Chokeberry (Aronia arbutifolia) will grow 6 to 10 feet tall at full maturity. It is a multi-stemmed, vase-like forming shrub with small, white to light pink blossoms in April and bright red berries in the winter. The foliage is brilliant in the fall, a real eye-catching plant! The berries provide food for wildlife in winter and are a great source of pollen in the spring. It tolerates the clay soil in much of our area and like sun to part shade.
Buttonbush (Cephalanthus occidentalis) grows 5 to 12 feet at maturity and produces pincushion-like white flowers in June. It also prefers sun to part shade and moist to wet soils. It is multi-branched with rounded masses of nutlets that stay on the plant into winter. Water birds will eat the seeds and the nectar feeds bees and butterflies.
Common Witch Hazel (Hamamelis virginiana) grows 10 to 15 feet (in some instances up to 30 ft) with fragrant flowers that look like yellow, curled ribbons with brown capsules in their center. This plant blooms in fall near the time that the leaves turn a bright gold color. It is versatile and can stand sun to full shade, but does prefer moist soil. Birds like to eat the capsules.
Shrubs that are slightly shorter in height and can be placed in your landscape in front of the previously mentioned taller or background shrubs include:
Smooth or Wild Hydrangea (Hydrangea arborescens) grows 3 to 8 feet with small, white flowers that are clustered together from May to June. It gives the appearance of a long-blooming shrub because of the way the flowers bloom from base to tip. Mass plantings of hydrangea can give a dramatic effect. The leaves turn color in fall and stay on the plant into winter. It does best in full sun for at least part of the day, but prefers afternoon shade in Central Virginia.
Virginia Sweetspire (Itea virginica) grows 3 to 4 feet with a mounded appearance and white spire-like flowers in May and June. It also does best if it receives full sun part of the day. Red-purple leaves in fall stay into winter.
Wild or Piedmont Azalea (Rhododendron canescens) grows 4 to 8 feet with lovely branching patterns and long, funnel-like blossoms in April to May. Another delight with Wild Azalea is its fragrant blooms. Butterflies and even hummingbirds love this plant! Birds are happy with its seeds, and part shade is fine for this adaptable plant.
Sweet Pepperbush (Clethra alnifolia) grows 3 to 8 feet and spreads in mounded clumps. This flower is also spire-like with fragrant blooms in July to August. It likes sun to part shade with moist soil and attracts lots of pollinators. One of the best things about this plant is that it is relatively disease-free, but it can take over an area so make sure to cut back suckers if you don’t want a naturalized look in your landscape.
Finish up your layered landscape with an assortment of short annuals or bulbs at the front of the border, and you’ll have an eye-popping, layered display of natural beauty.
For more information visit the Virginia Extension Service website at ext.vt.edu and type Hort -84P in the search box to find a publication on additional recommended flowering shrubs for Central Virginia.
Robin Duncan is a certified Master Gardener through the Virginia Cooperative Extension and a member of the Goochland Powhatan Master Gardener Association. If you are interested in learning more about GPMGA programs or how to become a master gardener volunteer please visit gpmga.org.