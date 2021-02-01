Ware among state legislators taking on skyrocketing energy bills

Contributed report

A bipartisan coalition in the House of Delegates has announced a legislative package aimed at lowering energy bills in Virginia. The proposals make long-overdue revisions to state law that will enhance consumer protections and provide relief for Virginians struggling with some of the highest energy bills in the country.

If passed, the proposed bills would ensure Virginians get back more than $500 million that they’ve been overcharged by Virginia’s dominant electric utility Dominion Energy since 2017, per State Corporation Commission (SCC) reports.

“This legislation seeks to restore to the SCC its original and rightful role in adjudicating rate requests from our public utilities. Owing to Dominion-influenced legislation, the firm’s rates have not properly been decided since 1992. Ratepayers have paid the burden for this hand-cuffing of the SCC’s authority. Finally, a sufficient coalition has arisen to correct this impropriety, and I am grateful to be able to contribute to the endeavor,” said Del. Lee Ware.