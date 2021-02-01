Ware among state legislators taking on skyrocketing energy bills

Contributed report
A bipartisan coalition in the House of Delegates has announced a legislative package aimed at lowering energy bills in Virginia. The proposals make long-overdue revisions to state law that will enhance consumer protections and provide relief for Virginians struggling with some of the highest energy bills in the country.
If passed, the proposed bills would ensure Virginians get back more than $500 million that they’ve been overcharged by Virginia’s dominant electric utility Dominion Energy since 2017, per State Corporation Commission (SCC) reports.
“This legislation seeks to restore to the SCC its original and rightful role in adjudicating rate requests from our public utilities. Owing to Dominion-influenced legislation, the firm’s rates have not properly been decided since 1992. Ratepayers have paid the burden for this hand-cuffing of the SCC’s authority. Finally, a sufficient coalition has arisen to correct this impropriety, and I am grateful to be able to contribute to the endeavor,” said Del. Lee Ware.
Through heavy lobbying, Virginia’s energy monopolies have added several provisions to state law in the last two decades that prevent the SCC from reducing electricity rates and ordering refunds for customers, despite the company’s consistent overcharges. This group of legislators wants to undo those laws.
“Virginians have seen their utility bills raised by our electric monopolies by at least 25% since 2007 and now pay the 6th highest energy bills in the country. Before COVID-19, more than 75% of Virginia households had energy bills considered unaffordable by national standards. Low-income people have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19,” said Del. Kathy Tran. “We must act now to bring much needed relief to our constituents.”
A high energy burden is defined as spending more than 6% of income on energy bills. Nationally, the burden of high utility bills falls most severely on minority and low-income communities and Virginia is no exception.
These bills would restore state regulators authority to give customers full refunds now and reasonable prices in the future.