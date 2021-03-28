Welcome — your robot will seat you now

The year is 2031.
You and your family have just sat down for a meal at a popular new restaurant in town, having been driven there by your safe, efficient, self-driving SUV.
Once arriving at the restaurant, you are greeted and seated by a short, compact, self-propelled mobile kiosk, programmed to quickly guide you to the best available table based on the size of your party and your answers to a few quick prompts.
Once seated by your robot, you scan a QR Code that brings up the menu and place your order via an app that suggests options for you based in part on the time of day, your saved preferences, and what you ordered last time you were there.
The music and lighting at your table are calibrated to your specifications — again, thanks to the app — and the meal for your family of four is prepared by an automated system so complex and perfectly engineered that there are rumors NASA is looking to implement the technology in an upcoming mission to Mars.
Your meal is cheerfully delivered to your table by the one human being in the restaurant, but he’s really only there because the robot that would normally do it is being serviced and he has to be there every night anyway to recharge the “staff.”
You finish your dinner — which was somewhat unremarkable, but you knew it was going to be because you always order the same thing and it is prepared exactly the same way each time (because robots) -- pay through your phone, and head out the door.
Now, be honest, does this sound like your idea of a nice evening out?
If it does, take heart: You may be ready for what some tech soothsayers see as the way of the future, a whole new world in which automation and artificial intelligence slowly subsumes the roles that could once only be filled by living, breathing, thinking human beings.
Somewhere right now in Silicon Valley, a well-educated, bright and hungry young person is almost certainly working on a piece of software that will automate some process we all once assumed could only be done by a human. And once they figure it out, it will probably change things for both the better and the worse. Do I like being able to grocery shop on my smart phone? Yes. Do I think self-driving cars are a good idea? Maybe. Do I want to give my breakfast order to a “waiter” that needs to be plugged into a battery charger every night? Not really.
As the last year has proven, many of the things we used to consider essential — face-to-face meetings, classroom time, and even doctor’s office visits — can be conducted via apps, eliminating the need to be in the same room as other people. But in all of those cases we are still connecting with a person. The idea of taking human connection, human emotion and, yes, even human error out of the equation is a step even the most committed technology cheerleaders say should be done with caution.
I certainly, at least at this moment, tend to agree. A robot may someday be able to take your drink order and even your highly technical job. But until someone figures out a way to simulate sincerity, empathy, humor and all of those other qualities that are so uniquely human, I’d prefer to hold off on the fully-automated future for now.