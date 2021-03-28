Welcome — your robot will seat you now

The year is 2031.

You and your family have just sat down for a meal at a popular new restaurant in town, having been driven there by your safe, efficient, self-driving SUV.

Once arriving at the restaurant, you are greeted and seated by a short, compact, self-propelled mobile kiosk, programmed to quickly guide you to the best available table based on the size of your party and your answers to a few quick prompts.

Once seated by your robot, you scan a QR Code that brings up the menu and place your order via an app that suggests options for you based in part on the time of day, your saved preferences, and what you ordered last time you were there.

The music and lighting at your table are calibrated to your specifications — again, thanks to the app — and the meal for your family of four is prepared by an automated system so complex and perfectly engineered that there are rumors NASA is looking to implement the technology in an upcoming mission to Mars.

Your meal is cheerfully delivered to your table by the one human being in the restaurant, but he’s really only there because the robot that would normally do it is being serviced and he has to be there every night anyway to recharge the “staff.”