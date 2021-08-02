When it comes to developing passion for history, teachers deserve plenty of credit

As we continue to debate the way in which we present the past to students, I think we may occasionally miss the opportunity to acknowledge those educators who have dedicated their lives to the teaching of history.
I recently had one of those “kick yourself” moments, the kind where you realize after the fact that you handled a situation in exactly the wrong way. I had been chatting with the college-age son of a friend, and it suddenly became apparent that he didn’t know the approximate dates of the United States’ involvement in World War II — in fact, even his best guess was off by several years.
As someone who has always held a fascination with the 1940s, I found this unbelievable. How could someone who seemed so intelligent and knowledgeable in so many other areas, who had graduated from an American high school and gone on to college, not know this?
I don’t remember what I said, but I’m sure that I laughed, and possibly even unknowingly embarrassed him by doing so. In any event, I realized later that day looking back on the interaction just how woefully inappropriate and block-headed my reaction had been.
I had missed an opportunity to share information that I certainly had not been born knowing—I only knew it because someone cared enough, and was patient enough, to share it with me. And that person was more than likely a history teacher.
Most of us know any history at all for one of two reasons: either we were forced to memorize it as a series of facts and corresponding dates, or we have a genuine interest in it. And, in the latter case, that interest is often sparked by the enthusiasm and passion of a history teacher. I don’t have any hard evidence to back this up, but I would guess that most history teachers enter the profession because of a desire to share their own fascination with the past with students. Not all students will be drawn in, but those who are will almost certainly carry that interest with them for the rest of their lives.
Teachers, of course, are found outside of the classroom as well. Anyone who has ever taken the time to answer a child’s question about what the world was like “back then” or helped a young person to find the answer to a query about a historical event has contributed to the teaching of history.
If there are two important things to remember about our history, perhaps they are these: You can’t change it, and you better know it.
No matter how we teach our children about the past, none of it will matter if they don’t care. To those who spend their lives working to educate young minds about the power, relevance and critical importance of history, we owe you a debt of gratitude.