 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
When it comes to developing passion for history, teachers deserve plenty of credit
0 Comments

When it comes to developing passion for history, teachers deserve plenty of credit

  • 0

As we continue to debate the way in which we present the past to students, I think we may occasionally miss the opportunity to acknowledge those educators who have dedicated their lives to the teaching of history.

I recently had one of those “kick yourself” moments, the kind where you realize after the fact that you handled a situation in exactly the wrong way. I had been chatting with the college-age son of a friend, and it suddenly became apparent that he didn’t know the approximate dates of the United States’ involvement in World War II — in fact, even his best guess was off by several years.

As someone who has always held a fascination with the 1940s, I found this unbelievable. How could someone who seemed so intelligent and knowledgeable in so many other areas, who had graduated from an American high school and gone on to college, not know this?

I don’t remember what I said, but I’m sure that I laughed, and possibly even unknowingly embarrassed him by doing so. In any event, I realized later that day looking back on the interaction just how woefully inappropriate and block-headed my reaction had been.

I had missed an opportunity to share information that I certainly had not been born knowing—I only knew it because someone cared enough, and was patient enough, to share it with me. And that person was more than likely a history teacher.

Most of us know any history at all for one of two reasons: either we were forced to memorize it as a series of facts and corresponding dates, or we have a genuine interest in it. And, in the latter case, that interest is often sparked by the enthusiasm and passion of a history teacher. I don’t have any hard evidence to back this up, but I would guess that most history teachers enter the profession because of a desire to share their own fascination with the past with students. Not all students will be drawn in, but those who are will almost certainly carry that interest with them for the rest of their lives.

Teachers, of course, are found outside of the classroom as well. Anyone who has ever taken the time to answer a child’s question about what the world was like “back then” or helped a young person to find the answer to a query about a historical event has contributed to the teaching of history.

If there are two important things to remember about our history, perhaps they are these: You can’t change it, and you better know it.

No matter how we teach our children about the past, none of it will matter if they don’t care. To those who spend their lives working to educate young minds about the power, relevance and critical importance of history, we owe you a debt of gratitude.

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

News

The future of the past

As school divisions grapple with calls for changes to the way history is taught, some parents have taken aim at what they call a divisive message creeping into classrooms

News

Brewing controversy: Local church’s plan to open coffee shop has neighbors steamed

An effort by a local church to get into the restaurant business is not sitting will with its neighbors, and now it will be up to county supervisors to decide whether or not to allow the project to move forward.

On July 8, Hope Church’s plan to create a café-style eating establishment within their current church building, located at 12445 Patterson Ave., went before county Planning Commissioners. And while the new venture was described by pastor David Dwight as a simple, small-scale project intended to offer coffee and café-style fare with limited cooking, several county residents living near the church say they already feel like they’ve been burned.

As detailed in the church’s request for an amendment to its original Conditional Use Permit (CUP), opening the planned café and coffee shop would require some renovation to the existing structure — and the installation of commercial kitchen equipment--but no modifications to the outside of the church. Kitchen renovations will not be permitted to include the installation of a hood system for ventilation, which will limit the type of cooking that can be done and also prevent any odors from impacting nearby properties.

According to the request, the church will be entering into an agreement with the owners of Toast, who also own other dining establishments in the area and are members of the church, to create and operate the coffee shop and café.

Dwight explained that the café would not be run as a for-profit enterprise, although the church leadership’s goal would be to break even if possible. If necessary, Dwight said, the church would be willing to provide a reasonable amount of support to the café.

According to Dwight, the project would rely on microwaves and small convection ovens to reheat pre-prepared foods, and would not be expected to see numbers even close to the 75 occupants that would be allowed under the CUP. Above all, he insisted, the café would offer “a place for people to gather together, especially after COVID, without the pressure of a commercially driven enterprise.”

But while Dwight described the café as “a ministry that welcomes people in,” those living near the church have made clear the church is already beginning to wear its own welcome thin.

Several residents of the Rivergate neighborhood, which is located directly adjacent to Hope Church, said they are already dealing with significant noise issues stemming from church-related activities, including the use of what they described as bullhorns and “nightclub-style” thumping music.

It has made it impossible to enjoy the tranquility they had been seeking when they moved to the neighborhood, they said, adding that the problem is worse during the fall and winter when there are no leaves on the trees.

“In my opinion the church is more an events space than a church,” said Rob Allen, who lives directly across the street from the church. “They are holding these events in their parking lot. So this restaurant may be serving inside but it may be serving inside while there are events outside that is supporting. So 75 limit? They can count the 1,000 people in the parking lot and say there is only 60 inside and they are still within compliance.”

Allen said he had already called the Sheriff’s Department once, and “I will continue to call them when the noises are too much to bear.”

Ileana Shulman told commissioners that she finds the claim that the church will be selling essentially just “cookies and coffee” difficult to believe, and agreed with several other residents that allowing the café would only exacerbate existing noise issues.

While the ultimate decision on whether to approve the church’s request rests with the Board of Supervisors, Planning Commissioners appeared to hear residents’ concerns loud and clear.

“Obviously there is a great deal of opposition to this,” said District 2 Commissioner Matt Brewer. “I don’t see how we could recommend approval.”

News

Life through rose-colored sunglasses

I’ve heard visitors to the Outer Banks often complain that it looks like transplanted Richmond at peak times in the summer. It’s true, Nags He…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News