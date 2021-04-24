With hope, shot marks beginning of the end

While there a plenty of things I’m wimpy about (roller coasters, spiders, horror movies) getting a shot has never been one of them.

And yet last weekend, as I sat on a little folding chair in the gymnasium of Virginia State University waiting to get my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, I found myself getting just a tiny bit misty.

It wasn’t from fear, just to be clear. From the time my husband and I arrived at VSU for our appointments—which had been set up easily online and then confirmed via text—each step of the process seemed to have been designed to ensure a calm, orderly, stress-free experience. At every turn a smiling, professional healthcare worker (many of them, I suspect, volunteers) was there to guide you. It was so efficient, in fact, that I’m not sure I even stopped walking until I was directed toward that chair and sat down.

I did have a moment then, as I waited for my shot, to pause and look around the cavernous room.

“So this,” I said to myself, “is how this whole thing finally ends.”