With hope, shot marks beginning of the end

While there a plenty of things I’m wimpy about (roller coasters, spiders, horror movies) getting a shot has never been one of them.
And yet last weekend, as I sat on a little folding chair in the gymnasium of Virginia State University waiting to get my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, I found myself getting just a tiny bit misty.
It wasn’t from fear, just to be clear. From the time my husband and I arrived at VSU for our appointments—which had been set up easily online and then confirmed via text—each step of the process seemed to have been designed to ensure a calm, orderly, stress-free experience. At every turn a smiling, professional healthcare worker (many of them, I suspect, volunteers) was there to guide you. It was so efficient, in fact, that I’m not sure I even stopped walking until I was directed toward that chair and sat down.
I did have a moment then, as I waited for my shot, to pause and look around the cavernous room.
“So this,” I said to myself, “is how this whole thing finally ends.”
As I’ve said several times before, my family is among the lucky ones: We didn’t lose anyone. And while my heart certainly broke again and again over the last year for those who lost loved ones to COVID-19, I can only remember crying one time. It was over a photograph of factory workers lining up to cheer on the truck drivers who would deliver the first doses of the vaccine to front line healthcare workers, those incredibly brave men and women who went out and fought so hard every day to save lives. I teared up then, I think, because the image felt like the first ray of sun after a long, dark winter. After so much uncertainty, pain and fear, there was finally something to celebrate.
Now, as a smiling nurse asked me which arm I preferred her to jab, I couldn’t help but feel that same familiar lump in my throat. In the gym that afternoon were people of different races, ages and cultural backgrounds. We were liberal, conservative, white collar, blue collar and everything in between. And yet there was no doubt that, no matter our differences, we had all been through this same terrible, unforgettable, life-altering year together. And now we were finally coming out of it — together.
Before I even knew what had happened, the nurse had finished her task, patted my shoulder and wished me a nice day.
I found my husband and we waited the required 15 minutes for observation. All around us people were coming and going, moving through the process with ease thanks to the army of workers and volunteers.
As I speak with Goochland residents who have attended clinics in and around the county, I have heard again and again the same kind of story about their experience: Fast lines, compassionate volunteers and very few complaints about any of it.
If we could go back and find a way for all of this never to have started, I’m sure every one of us would.
Luckily, however, I’m not sure I could think of a better way for it all to end.