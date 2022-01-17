Yard waste, paper top recent list of materials recycled in Goochland and surrounding area

The Central Virginia Waste Management Authority’s reported 58.1% regional recycling rate for 2020 was formally accepted last week by the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality.
This means an estimated 58.1% of the waste generated in Goochland and CVWMA’s 12 other member localities in calendar year 2020 was recycled and kept out of area landfills.
A total of 600,426 tons was recycled.
CVWMA’s regional recycling rate was the fifth highest in the state, according to the Virginia Annual Recycling Summary Report issued by DEQ. The authority is one of 71 solid-waste reporting units in Virginia.
“CVWMA is pleased that our 2020 regional recycling report has been approved,” CVWMA Executive Director Kimberly A. Hynes said. “The recycling rate of 58.1% is remarkable considering the challenges that our residents and businesses faced in 2020. It shows that the people of Central Virginia are truly committed to recycling. We are grateful for their continued participation.”
CVWMA coordinates recycling and other waste management programs with 13 area local governments. The authority compiles the annual regional recycling rate and submits it to DEQ. State law requires that the region recycle at least 25% of its waste each year.
Recycling programs include residential (curbside) collection and drop-off centers, as well as programs for yard waste, electronics, appliances, batteries, household hazardous waste and tires.
The CVWMA region consistently has exceeded a 55% regional recycling rate for more than a decade.
Yard and wood waste, which is composted or chipped into mulch, accounted for the top recycled item in 2020, with 284,432 tons. Paper material, including cardboard, office paper and newspaper, made up 144,996 tons. Metal accounted for 124,136 tons.
The recycling rate is calculated by dividing the amount recycled in the region by the amount of trash generated. CVWMA uses a national estimate of 4.9 pounds of trash per person per day, multiplied by the region’s population of 1.2 million, to figure the amount of trash generated.
The amount recycled is gathered voluntarily from local and national businesses that provide recycling service to the area.
CVWMA serves the cities of Colonial Heights, Hopewell, Petersburg and Richmond, the town of Ashland, and the counties of Charles City, Chesterfield, Goochland, Hanover, Henrico, New Kent, Powhatan and Prince George.
For more information, visit www.cvwma.com/cvwma-data-center/.