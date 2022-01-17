Yard waste, paper top recent list of materials recycled in Goochland and surrounding area

The Central Virginia Waste Management Authority’s reported 58.1% regional recycling rate for 2020 was formally accepted last week by the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality.

This means an estimated 58.1% of the waste generated in Goochland and CVWMA’s 12 other member localities in calendar year 2020 was recycled and kept out of area landfills.

A total of 600,426 tons was recycled.

CVWMA’s regional recycling rate was the fifth highest in the state, according to the Virginia Annual Recycling Summary Report issued by DEQ. The authority is one of 71 solid-waste reporting units in Virginia.

“CVWMA is pleased that our 2020 regional recycling report has been approved,” CVWMA Executive Director Kimberly A. Hynes said. “The recycling rate of 58.1% is remarkable considering the challenges that our residents and businesses faced in 2020. It shows that the people of Central Virginia are truly committed to recycling. We are grateful for their continued participation.”