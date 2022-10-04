Newspapers continue to serve our communities

As we prepare to celebrate National Newspaper Week (Oct. 2-8), we here at the Goochland Gazette would like to take a moment to thank you, our readers, and to reaffirm our commitment to upholding the highest standards of integrity, honesty and fairness in our coverage.

We would also like to underscore the fact that community journalism has always been, and very much remains, a collaborative art: Every time you pick up the phone to call us, send us a note or dash off an e-mail, you are helping to improve our coverage and sharpen our focus on what truly matters to the residents of Goochland County.

Few people understand that newspapers are not perfect better than the people who put them together. But the fact is that newspapers remain invaluable precisely because they are put together not by robots but by humans, people who are passionate about preserving the role of a free press and all the benefits that come with it.

Many of my heroes have been reporters, particularly those who can draw a reader in and tell a story from an unexpected angle, leaving behind a changed mind or heart. One brief example: Like millions of other people who were left horrified in 2008 after a sharp uptick in the number of children dying after being left in hot cars, I felt little sympathy for the parents who could possibly do something so careless. After reading Gene Weingarten’s searing Washington Post article on the subject—for which he would go on to with the Pulitzer Prize—my heart broke for them.

Newspapers for centuries have reflected our world back to us and helped us observe history as it unfolded. They have recorded our best and worst deeds, our births, deaths and all the moments in between, both mundane and monumental.

Newspapers shine a light into dark corners, demand answers to uncomfortable questions and ensure that those who might otherwise be able to operate with little oversight are held accountable.

“Were it left to me to decide whether we should have a government without newspapers, or newspapers without a government,” said no less a man than Thomas Jefferson, “I should not hesitate a moment to prefer the latter.”

As we take time to celebrate the role of newspapers next week, we’d like to thank our readers for continuing to value journalism and support the goal of providing accurate, unbiased information to the community.