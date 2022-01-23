 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Next mobile vet clinic set for March

Goochland Pet Lovers will be holding its next mobile vet clinic on Saturday, March 12 from 2 - 4 p.m. at Goochland Elementary School., offering the chance for residents in need to receive financial assistance for preventative and basic pet care. Covered expenses include spay and neuter services, vaccines, flea and tick protection, medical grooming, deworming, dog licenses and microchipping. To make an appointment, call 556-LOVE. More information can be found at www.goochlandpetlovers.com or by calling (804) 556-5683 or e-mailing GNF@goochlandpetlovers.com.

