Nuisance noise rule approved by board

After two years and countless hours of work by county residents and local officials alike, Goochland County now has a new tool to help fight the kind of nuisance noise some say poses a significant threat to residents’ quality of life.

On May 4, the Goochland County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved an amendment to the County Code to include a provision against nuisance noise, a move that could help residents who have complained for years that they have had little to no recourse in dealing with everything from loud music to neighbors intent on riding ATVs regardless at all hours of the day and night.

Although board members stopped short of banning any form of lawful shooting, and one key sticking point in approving the measure was making sure not to infringe on residents’ Second Amendment rights or impede local law enforcement officers from maintaining shooting proficiency.

Agricultural and commercial noise are also exempt from the ordinance, which covers only property on which a residence is located.

According to Goochland County Attorney Tara McGee, who worked closely with the Citizens Committee formed by the county in 2019 to address the issue, the noise covered by the new ordinance must occur repeatedly.