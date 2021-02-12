Obituaries for week of Feb. 11

Mr. Timothy “Tim” Martin Hanger, age 72, passed away February 5, 2021, at home in the loving arms of his family following his valiant fight with pancreatic cancer. He was predeceased by his parents, Hansford and Serena Hanger; and his adored daughter, Whitney Glenn Hanger. Tim was born and raised in Waynesboro, Virginia and moved to Richmond in 1970, where he made his home for the next 51 years. He graduated from VCU, served in the Army Reserves, married his high school sweetheart and began his 35-year career as a Group Vice President with SunTrust Bank (formerly United Virginia and Crestar). Tim developed many interests and friendships over the years working with various non-profit organizations. They included his time as chairman of the Virginia Minority Supplier Diversity Council, leader of an Osher hiking group at U of R, elder in his church, Special Olympics volunteer, Lewis Ginter volunteer, neighborhood association director and more. Tim’s patience and willingness to always go the extra mile ensured his successes in both his professional and personal lives. His quick wit, loving nature and gentle disposition endeared him to all who knew and respected him. His grandson once remarked, “Pop Pops, you always keep your promises,” which he always did. His favorite pastimes included attending VCU basketball games, early morning workouts at the gym, supporting his children’s and grandchildren’s soccer and other sport activities, gardening, jogging (once in the Richmond Marathon), traveling, listening to the Beatles, which he and Debbie actually saw in person in the sixties, attending old rock group concerts and having friends over by his fireplace in the backyard. Tim loved a party and relished company. His goal was to get the entire family to Nags Head annually at the “big yellow” house. He always succeeded and these memories will be cherished forever. Tim is survived by his beloved wife, Debbie, of almost 50 years; sons, Nathan (Nikki) and Paige (Ally); and his beautiful grandchildren, Max, Avery, Finnegan and Sully. Together, they made the Hang Time crew, which symbolized his devotion to his family above all else. Tim is also survived by his brother, Danny (Judy); along with a host of other family and friends. Due to COVID health concerns, a Celebration of Life service in his honor will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to a charity of your choice. In the meantime, take a walk, enjoy the sunshine, travel somewhere new, tell a joke and say kind things to others just like Tim would do.