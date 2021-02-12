Obituaries for week of Feb. 11

Timothy M. Hanger
Mr. Timothy “Tim” Martin Hanger, age 72, passed away February 5, 2021, at home in the loving arms of his family following his valiant fight with pancreatic cancer. He was predeceased by his parents, Hansford and Serena Hanger; and his adored daughter, Whitney Glenn Hanger. Tim was born and raised in Waynesboro, Virginia and moved to Richmond in 1970, where he made his home for the next 51 years. He graduated from VCU, served in the Army Reserves, married his high school sweetheart and began his 35-year career as a Group Vice President with SunTrust Bank (formerly United Virginia and Crestar). Tim developed many interests and friendships over the years working with various non-profit organizations. They included his time as chairman of the Virginia Minority Supplier Diversity Council, leader of an Osher hiking group at U of R, elder in his church, Special Olympics volunteer, Lewis Ginter volunteer, neighborhood association director and more. Tim’s patience and willingness to always go the extra mile ensured his successes in both his professional and personal lives. His quick wit, loving nature and gentle disposition endeared him to all who knew and respected him. His grandson once remarked, “Pop Pops, you always keep your promises,” which he always did. His favorite pastimes included attending VCU basketball games, early morning workouts at the gym, supporting his children’s and grandchildren’s soccer and other sport activities, gardening, jogging (once in the Richmond Marathon), traveling, listening to the Beatles, which he and Debbie actually saw in person in the sixties, attending old rock group concerts and having friends over by his fireplace in the backyard. Tim loved a party and relished company. His goal was to get the entire family to Nags Head annually at the “big yellow” house. He always succeeded and these memories will be cherished forever. Tim is survived by his beloved wife, Debbie, of almost 50 years; sons, Nathan (Nikki) and Paige (Ally); and his beautiful grandchildren, Max, Avery, Finnegan and Sully. Together, they made the Hang Time crew, which symbolized his devotion to his family above all else. Tim is also survived by his brother, Danny (Judy); along with a host of other family and friends. Due to COVID health concerns, a Celebration of Life service in his honor will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to a charity of your choice. In the meantime, take a walk, enjoy the sunshine, travel somewhere new, tell a joke and say kind things to others just like Tim would do.
Norman Reynolds Moles, 86, of Mineral, passed away January 28, 2021. He was predeceased by the mother of his daughters, Joyce Dix; and son-in-law, Terry Bias. He is survived by his daughters, Debbie Bias, Vicky Stratton (Ronny), Norma Trimmer (Robert); grandchildren, John Bias, Jackie Bias, Luke Stratton, Donny Stratton, Joe Stratton (Sarah) and Tony Casper (Elaine); and great-grandson, Parker Stratton. Norman retired to country living after serving over 25 years with the Richmond Police Department. He was a Navy Veteran, serving on the USS Randolph as a gunner. He enjoyed spending time in front of his pond; with his family; and his cats: GB, Ursla and Baby Cat. He even made friends with the deer, turtles and occasional bears that roamed his property. Visitation will be at the Richardson Horne Funeral Home in Christiansburg, Va., on Thursday, February 4, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. with graveside service at the Harris McPeak Cemetery in Floyd immediately after. A celebration of his life will be held in Richmond at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Mineral Fire and Rescue Dept or Goochland Community Cats. Online condolences may be registered at www.bennettfuneralhomes.com.
Shirley Parrish Poore, 85, of Manakin-Sabot, passed away January 31, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charlie M. and Emma Womack Parrish; husband, Alfred Poore; and grandson, Randy Rowh. She is survived by children, Glenn Poore and Linda Rowh; granddaughter, Chris Richardson; great-grandson, Sam; and two sisters, Eula Dantoni and Barbara Watson. Shirley was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, who loved cooking and gardening. Funeral services are private. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Goochland Volunteer Rescue Squad.
