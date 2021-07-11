Obituaries for week of July 4

Mr. Robert Alley Mannell, 87, of Richmond and Deltaville, Virginia, went home to be with the Lord June 23, 2021. He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Joan Magee Mannell. Also surviving are his son, Robert Benjamin “Ben” Mannell and his wife, Ashley Mannell and their children, Clementine, Chloe and Clara; daughter, Lindsay Grose and her husband, Michael Grose and their children, Lara, Samantha, Grace and Jacob. The family will receive friends for a memorial service on July 14 at 11 a.m., followed by food and refreshments at Woody Funeral Home, 1020 Huguenot Rd., Midlothian, Va. To leave condolences for Robert, please visit dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/midlothian-va/robert-mannell-10246304.