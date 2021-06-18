Obituaries for week of June 17

Robert “Bob” Webster Lehmann, age 61, of Powhatan, Virginia, lost his battle with cancer on Monday, June 7, 2021. Born in Richmond, Virginia and a graduate of Huguenot High, he is survived by his wife, Fern H. Lehmann; his mother, Delores J. Barrett; four sons, Robert B. Lehmann, Andrew W. Lehmann, Eric T. Lehmann, Benjamin W. Lehmann; and daughters-in-law, Emily S. Lehmann, Kristin L. Lehmann; sisters, Kathy Clymer and Susan Hughson; his brother-in-law, Lee Clymer; and his nieces, Ashley Lenhart and Kristen Hughson. His brothers, Emile A. Lehmann III and John H. Lehmann preceded him in death. He was an avid hunter and outdoorsman, who enjoyed teaching his sons all he knew. Bob was employed by Soar365 as a maintenance specialist for Camp Baker location in Chesterfield, Va. His hard working, no-nonsense attitude, dedication and initiative were appreciated by all. Bob had great commitment and compassion for the disabled community and employees alike and was promoted to Maintenance Manager, supervising maintenance and custodial staff, as well as maintaining five locations. We will miss his “dad” jokes and sense of humor, as well as his dedication to everything he held dear. A Celebration of Life will be held at Park365 on Friday, June 18, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to be made to Soar365 in Bob’s honor at soar365.givesmart.com.