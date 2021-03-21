Obituaries for week of March 14

Marvin B. Ford
Marvin B. “Pete” Ford, 89, of Crozier, Va., left this world on March 11, 2021 to see what lies beyond. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bertram and Louise Ford; and his siblings, Bertram Jr., Charles and Mary Lou. He is survived by his wife, Edith Richmond Ford; two stepsons, James Richmond and Michael Partin (Brandy); one stepgrandchild, Michael Partin Jr.; three nephews, Edward Ford (Linda), Robert Ford (Ellen) and Larry Ford (Nancy); and several great-nieces and nephews. A private service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to S.P.C.A. or Goochland Animal Clinic.
Gary Gregory
Gary “Hatter” Gregory, 64, formerly of Richmond, Va. and more recently Goochland, Va., ascended into heaven on the beautiful sunny day of March 5, 2021. His parents have gone on before him, Ernest and Nancy Gregory of Richmond. He is survived by his son, Willard Gregory; and his siblings, Cathy Garcia (Greg), Alan Gregory and Sharon Gregory. Gary was a graduate of Meadowbrook High School in Richmond, Va. He chose a career in interior and exterior painting, along with raising numerous kinds of animals. He had the role of bouncer at Last Chance Nightclub in Richmond for many years. He enjoyed nature and riding his Harley to camping trips with his friends. On his land in Goochland, he collected many Native American artifacts and had a keen interest in the Civil War, along with a membership in the Sons of Confederate Veterans. He learned a love of trains from his grandfather and set up extremely detailed HO train displays. He could be seen many Friday nights at Southside Speedway and truly enjoyed auto racing. Gary was always known for his long, flowing red hair and the 10-gallon hat that he enjoyed wearing. He was able to make so many folks happy and laugh during his time on earth, but one of his biggest loves was for his son, Willard. Gary was never short on advice and he certainly gave his son all the life lessons he could muster. His nieces and nephews would sit and listen to many adventures and he will truly be missed by all. Gary lived a full life as a father, brother, uncle, a biker and just a good old Southern boy and as he would always say, “Later.” We would like to extend a special thanks to Martha Jefferson Hospital, Fresenius Dialysis Center, Goochland Cares and Emily Plageman for their exceptional care. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Goochland Cares (goochlandcares.org/) 804-556-6260 or Village Dog Resource, c/o Seaford Veterinary Medical Clinic, 6627 George Washington Memorial Hwy., Yorktown, Va. 23622, 757-833-6440.
Gracie B. Haden
Gracie B. Haden, 81, of Goochland, Va., went to be with the Lord on March 11, 2021. Gracie was born on March 10, 1940, to her late parents, William and Lottie Thurston. She is survived by her daughter, Deborah Smith (Bo); her son, James H. Haden III (Jess); her grandchildren, John Franklin Smith III (Jennifer), Lacy Buchanan (Michael), Brittany LeAnn Smith (Craig), Claire Belle Haden and Dallas Haden; great-grandchildren, Chelsea Buchanan, Aubrey Lynn Smith, Makayla LeAnn Edmonds, Sadie Mae Smith, Dalani Elsie-Sue Edmonds, McKenzie Rae Jones and Colton Lee Edmonds. A funeral service was held on March 14, 2021, at Norman Funeral Chapel in Goochland, Va., with interment at Mizpah Christian Church in Goochland, Va.
