Obituaries for week of March 14

Gary “Hatter” Gregory, 64, formerly of Richmond, Va. and more recently Goochland, Va., ascended into heaven on the beautiful sunny day of March 5, 2021. His parents have gone on before him, Ernest and Nancy Gregory of Richmond. He is survived by his son, Willard Gregory; and his siblings, Cathy Garcia (Greg), Alan Gregory and Sharon Gregory. Gary was a graduate of Meadowbrook High School in Richmond, Va. He chose a career in interior and exterior painting, along with raising numerous kinds of animals. He had the role of bouncer at Last Chance Nightclub in Richmond for many years. He enjoyed nature and riding his Harley to camping trips with his friends. On his land in Goochland, he collected many Native American artifacts and had a keen interest in the Civil War, along with a membership in the Sons of Confederate Veterans. He learned a love of trains from his grandfather and set up extremely detailed HO train displays. He could be seen many Friday nights at Southside Speedway and truly enjoyed auto racing. Gary was always known for his long, flowing red hair and the 10-gallon hat that he enjoyed wearing. He was able to make so many folks happy and laugh during his time on earth, but one of his biggest loves was for his son, Willard. Gary was never short on advice and he certainly gave his son all the life lessons he could muster. His nieces and nephews would sit and listen to many adventures and he will truly be missed by all. Gary lived a full life as a father, brother, uncle, a biker and just a good old Southern boy and as he would always say, “Later.” We would like to extend a special thanks to Martha Jefferson Hospital, Fresenius Dialysis Center, Goochland Cares and Emily Plageman for their exceptional care. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Goochland Cares (goochlandcares.org/) 804-556-6260 or Village Dog Resource, c/o Seaford Veterinary Medical Clinic, 6627 George Washington Memorial Hwy., Yorktown, Va. 23622, 757-833-6440.