Obituaries for week of Nov. 19

William Henry “Bill“ Hutchins, 69, of Goochland, son of the late W.H. “Pete” Hutchins Sr. (Pat) and Norma Tibbs Blue (Ivy); his brother, Mark Lloyd Hutchins; and his loving nephew, Drew deRosa, passed peacefully November 11, 2020, at his home with his family by his side. He leaves behind his loving and devoted wife, Penny; his loving children, Bradley Hutchins, Lucas Hutchins and fiance, Sharon Blount; his daughter, Ashley Suzzanne Collings and a devoted son-in-law, Dean Collings; his brother, Wilber “Sonny” H. Hutcins and Debi; his sisters, Debra Hutchins Holt and Thornton, Robyn Hutchins Murphy and Chuck; and all of his nieces, nephews and cousins he loved so; his uncle, Hank Tibbs and Sylvia; his aunt, Helen Nuckols and Mason. After his life in the Navy, serving on the USS King and USS Barney during the Vietnam War as a Boiler Operator, Bill met the love of his life, Penny Lynn Good from West Virginia and spent the next 43 wonderful years together with their children. They settled in Goochland, Virginia, where he made his forever memories. Bill spent many years as a restaurateur; he spent many years at the Goochland Restaurant and the Country Gentleman Store. When Bill met the late Dr. Donald Becker, they formed a very special friendship and for the next 20 years Bill loved his life with his family on Mt. Bernard Farm. Bill had so many nicknames but the one most used was “Sweet William” and one of his favorite sayings was “Have I told you how much I love you today?” We want to thank our family and friends for bringing the delcious food; he enjoyed it so much; the Parkinsons Center Staff at the Hunter Homes McGuire VA Hospital; the Home Based Care Program Richmond-VAMC; and Hospice Community Care. There will be a Celebration of Bill’s life at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516 or www.woundedwarriorproject.org.