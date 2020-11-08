Obituaries for week of Nov. 5

James T. Hodges
James Thomas Hodges, 82, of Sandy Hook, Virginia, left this world to join his wife on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. He is survived by three sons, Ronald of Chesterfield, Va., Steven of Henrico, Va. and Lee of Lawrenceville, Ga.; three sisters, five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. A graveside service was held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 3, at Greenwood Memorial Gardens in Goochland County. Online guestbook is available at www.lacyfh.com.
Caroline V. LoNigro
Caroline Virginia LoNigro, 22, of Henrico, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. She leaves behind to cherish her memory her beloved parents, Glen and Michelle LoNigro; siblings, Charlie and Heather LoNigro; grandparents, Susan and Charles White and Virginia LoNigro; aunt, Laura Brady; uncle, Tommy LoNigro; cousin, Julia Bird. She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Anthony “Poppy” LoNigro. Caroline was a recent graduate of Penn State University. She was very involved with her sorority, Phi Sigma Rho. Caroline was very passionate about helping children and families of children that have been diagnosed with pediatric cancer. Caroline’s sorority along with other sororities at Penn State were very active with Thon, an organization that held a 46-hour dance-off to raise money for the children and families with cancer. Her family received friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at Woody Funeral Home, 1771 N. Parham Rd., Richmond, Va. 23229. A celebration of her life was held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at the funeral home and was officiated by Father Michael Renninger with St. Mary’s Catholic Church. She was laid to rest in Westhampton Memorial Park following her celebration of life. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Thon, 227D Hetzel Union Building, University Park, Pa. 16802.
Frances A. Thurston
Frances A. Hawk Thurston, 97, of Columbia, Va., went to be with the Heavenly Father on October 25, 2020. She was born on August 27, 1923, to the late Frank and Berta Hawk. Frances was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Charles A. Thurston. She is survived by four children, Shirley Blevins (Jimmy), Mildred Taylor, Lois Salmon and Howard Thurston (Linda). She is also survived by many other family and friends. Frances was a school bus driver for Goochland County for many years, a cafeteria worker at Goochland Elementary School and Goochland High School before then retiring from the Department of Corrections. Services will be private due to COVID-19. Arrangements are being handled by Norman Funeral Chapel in Goochland, Va.
