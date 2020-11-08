Obituaries for week of Nov. 5

James Thomas Hodges, 82, of Sandy Hook, Virginia, left this world to join his wife on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. He is survived by three sons, Ronald of Chesterfield, Va., Steven of Henrico, Va. and Lee of Lawrenceville, Ga.; three sisters, five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. A graveside service was held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 3, at Greenwood Memorial Gardens in Goochland County. Online guestbook is available at www.lacyfh.com .

Caroline Virginia LoNigro, 22, of Henrico, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. She leaves behind to cherish her memory her beloved parents, Glen and Michelle LoNigro; siblings, Charlie and Heather LoNigro; grandparents, Susan and Charles White and Virginia LoNigro; aunt, Laura Brady; uncle, Tommy LoNigro; cousin, Julia Bird. She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Anthony “Poppy” LoNigro. Caroline was a recent graduate of Penn State University. She was very involved with her sorority, Phi Sigma Rho. Caroline was very passionate about helping children and families of children that have been diagnosed with pediatric cancer. Caroline’s sorority along with other sororities at Penn State were very active with Thon, an organization that held a 46-hour dance-off to raise money for the children and families with cancer. Her family received friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at Woody Funeral Home, 1771 N. Parham Rd., Richmond, Va. 23229. A celebration of her life was held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at the funeral home and was officiated by Father Michael Renninger with St. Mary’s Catholic Church. She was laid to rest in Westhampton Memorial Park following her celebration of life. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Thon, 227D Hetzel Union Building, University Park, Pa. 16802.