Obituaries

Marvin Gordon Payne passed away on March 21, 2022. He is survived by his wife, Vernelle Hughes Payne; two sisters, Nancy Hodges and Joyce Barden (Ed); five nieces, 12 nephews; eight stepchildren, Juanita Pritchett (Louie), Diane Eversole (Irvin), Roy Payne (Debbie), Karen Payne, Robert Ware (LaVerne), Patricia Hicks (Lloyd), Jeanne Bagby (Leslie) and Mason Ware (Monet); along with a host of stepgrandchildren. Marvin was an avid gardener and he loved music, especially the fiddle. He was unfailingly kind, patient and calm. Marvin was a lifetime member of Forest Grove Christian Church in Goochland, Va., where services were held on Friday, March 25, 2022. A funeral and interment followed in the church cemetery. Arrangements were handled by Norman Funeral Chapel in Goochland, Va.

Mr. Kenneth Allen Thomas Jr., born in Richmond, Va. on November 24, 1964, Kenneth “Tony” Thomas Jr. passed away on January 23, 2022, at Camp Verde, Arizona, after a long battle with lung cancer. He is survived by his father, Kenneth A. Thomas Sr. (Pat); his mother, Janice Hendricks Rauh (John); sister, Sharon Lee Thomas; daughter, Courtney E. Thomas; as well as numerous cousins and nephews. Tony grew up in the Richmond, Virginia area. During his working career, he traveled to many states. He fell in love with the state of Arizona. About 20 years ago, Tony left Virginia and made Arizona his permanent home in the Sedona and Camp Verde areas. In his spare time, he enjoyed gardening, art and studying Arizona history, early culture and landscapes. The family is thankful for the many caregivers, especially Lucia Spence and the staff at Haven Assisted Living Center, in Camp Verde, Arizona, and Debbie with the Arizona Life Hospice and her entire team, as well as Margaret Frey and her staff at Ranch Sedona RV Park in Sedona, Arizona.