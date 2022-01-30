Obituaries

On the morning of January 11, 2022, Vernon White of Gum Spring Methodist Church in Virginia went to be with the Lord, Our Savior. He worked as an accountant for the telephone company for 39 years before he retired. Prior to that, he was a Commander in the Navy, where he took part in the blockade on Cuba during the Cuban Missile Crisis. He also served as the bookkeeper for Gum Spring Methodist Church for 38 years before he retired. He was a peaceful man who loved his family, friends and neighbors. His favorite pastimes were raising horses, yard work, gardening and caring for his farm. He was an educated man who graduated from University of Virginia V12 Naval Officers program and he received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Richmond. He was married to his wife, Constance White, of 68 years, until her passing in December of 2021. He is survived by his son, Rodney White; along with his three grandchildren, Daria, Julia and Grant; his nieces Joyce, Lynn and Alda; and his extended family, Becky and Dennis Engel; as well as many members of his family and neighbors, all of whom respected him. He will be missed by all. Visitation was held Friday, January 21, 2022 from 12 to 1:30 p.m. at Gum Springs United Methodist Church. Funeral services were held Friday, January 21, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. at Gum Spring United Methodist Church with Pastor Dan Kim officiating. Graveside services followed in the Gum Spring United Methodist Church Cemetery. Online guestbook at lacyfh.com.