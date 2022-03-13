Obituaries

John Edward Anderson, 78, of Goochland, passed away Sunday, February 27, 2022, at the Community Hospice House in Richmond, Va. John was the son of the late Corbett and Audrey Anderson of Haysi, Va. He is survived by his wife, Paige; brothers, Clark Anderson (Dale) of Mechanicsville, Ken Anderson (Janice) of Haysi; daughter, Michele Farren (Alan) of Chesterfield; grandsons, Tim Farren (Ashley) and Justin Farren. John worked in the funeral industry for many years, starting at Woody Funeral Home in Richmond. John had a special bond with those who shared his passion for cars and neighborhood friends. Friends visited with family on Monday, March 7, at Affinity Funeral Service in Richmond. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in memory of John to Bon Secours Community Hospice House at bsvaf.org .

Marilyn H. Palmore passed into the loving arms of her Lord, Jesus Christ on February 15, 2022, at the age of 96. She is survived by her brothers, Donald C. Phillips and Robert J. Phillips (June); daughters, Sandra H. Hargett (Terry), Kathryn H. Sullivan (Alex) and Kendall H. DuVall (David); grandchildren, Kristen M. Covey, Clark Sullivan, Daniel S. Perkins (Hillary), Connor Fairburn, Megan J. Stewards (Davey), Casey J. DuVall (Charlie); and great-grandchildren, Jacob Covey, Jessica Covey, Jacob Lewis, Evan Perkins, James Perkins and Finley Stewards. She was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Brooke M. Perkins; and great-grandchildren, Joshua and Jonathan Covey. Marilyn was a woman full of joy, great faith and strength with a sense of humor that was like no other. She was an animal lover, raised and showed champion dachshunds and volunteered for FLAG in Goochland County. She was instrumental in the founding of The Dachshund Fancier Club of Central Virginia. Marilyn loved and nurtured members of Salem Baptist Church for many years; cooking and serving meals for the various ministries of which the Women’s Ministry held a special place in her heart. She sang in the choir, served in missions and on various committees in both Salem and Bonsack Baptist Churches, where she was a member of both for many years. Marilyn retired from the Post Office in Crozier, Va., after 25 years of service to the community, where she loved her postal patrons, calling them neighbors and friends. She had many wonderful memories of Crozier riding the beautiful Goochland countryside with friends from Locust Bend Stables and enjoying lunch at the North Pole Restaurant. She loved cooking and sharing meals, gardening and serving her Lord Jesus Christ. Her greatest joy was her three girls, Sandy, Kathy and Kendall. She will be greatly missed by all those who knew her. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her memory to GoochlandCares, 2999 River Road West, Goochland, Va. 23063 or GoochlandCares.org. A graveside service was held at Old Dominion Memorial Gardens on March 4, 2022 in Roanoke, Va.