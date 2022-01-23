Obituaries

Terri Ann Ervi, 65, of Louisa, passed away Thursday, December 30, 2021. She loved horseback riding and was an avid greyhound owner and member of the Greyhound Rescue Association. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Hilda Cantini; and one brother. She is survived by her husband, William Ervi. A visitation will be held Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022 from 12:30 to 1 p.m. at Lacy Funeral Home, with a memorial service to follow at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the SPCA or any animal shelter of your choice in Terri’s memory. Online guestbook at Lacyfh.com .

Mr. Lawrence J. Nuckols, 84, of Rockville, Virginia, passed away peacefully on January 6, 2022. Lawrence was born on August 5, 1937 in Rockville, Va. and graduated from Rockville High School. He was a passionate plumber by trade and retired from the City of Richmond after over 25 years of public service as the Chief Plumbing Inspector. Lawrence enjoyed spending his free time hunting, watching NASCAR, singing along to George Jones and playing lottery scratchers. Lawrence was preceded in death by his parents, Wiley Ottaway Nuckols and Velma Anne Redford; and his brother, J. Conway Nuckols (Emily). He is survived by his brothers, E. Mason Nuckols (Helen) and Morris Nuckols (Audrey); his children, Deanna Nichols (John) and Alicia Batkins; his grandchildren, Stephen Ferguson (Emily), Caleb Nichols, Ashley Austin (Matt) and Sarah Nichols; his great-grandson, Carter Ferguson; and his life-long friend, Bobby Cauthorne. A memorial service was held at Goochland Baptist Church on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, with a reception immediately following in the church fellowship hall. All expressions of sympathy, including flowers, honorary donations to a favorite charity and cards are welcome and can be sent to 800 S. Meadow St., Richmond, Va. 23220.