Obituary for week of May 13

William “Willie” Bradley Lawson, 50, of Cartersville, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 2, 2021. He was preceded in death by his father, James “Doc” Lawson. Willie is survived by his mother, Frances Lawson; his brother, Brian Lawson (Jessica); his nephew and great-nephews and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins. He was affectionately known to his friends as “Horse Fly” and could light up a room with his infectious laughter and wit. Willie had a passion for hunting, fishing and animals. His passion and love for dogs led him to co-own and manage Mad Tom Kennels with his brother, where he won numerous awards for his dogs. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Virginia Hunting Dog Alliance, P.O. Box 657, Powhatan, Va. 23139, or at vahda.org.