Omarion Quarles, grieving the loss of his father, scores 4 touchdowns on 5 carries, 1 pick-6 in Goochland's 55-3 win over Monticello

CHARLOTTESVILLE -- Grieving the loss of his father after his battle with COVID the weekend prior, Goochland senior Omarion Quarles had a game to remember Friday night when he scored four touchdowns and totaled 219 yards on six touches – five carries and one interception – in the Bulldogs’ 55-3 rout of Monticello.

To see the way that Omarion played – especially after such an excruciating personal loss – Goochland head coach Alex Fruth said that it was special.

“It’s hard – you can’t imagine what that kid’s going through this week, and for him to go out there and do that with his brother (Kedrick Quarles) on the sideline, his teammates – kids he’s been playing with forever…it was a special moment,” Fruth said.

With lead running back Gabe Liptak out for this week, the Bulldogs were looking at having a couple different players in that position. Omarion had played at wing back for the team at the beginning of the season, so shifting him to the RB slot was a natural move, Fruth said. But would they be able to give Omarion reps in practice during the course of the week? Where was he going to be mentally?

Omarion answered by showing up every day. By putting in the work.