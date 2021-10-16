Omarion Quarles, grieving the loss of his father, scores 4 touchdowns on 5 carries, 1 pick-6 in Goochland's 55-3 win over Monticello

CHARLOTTESVILLE -- Grieving the loss of his father after his battle with COVID the weekend prior, Goochland senior Omarion Quarles had a game to remember Friday night when he scored four touchdowns and totaled 219 yards on six touches – five carries and one interception – in the Bulldogs’ 55-3 rout of Monticello.
To see the way that Omarion played – especially after such an excruciating personal loss – Goochland head coach Alex Fruth said that it was special.
“It’s hard – you can’t imagine what that kid’s going through this week, and for him to go out there and do that with his brother (Kedrick Quarles) on the sideline, his teammates – kids he’s been playing with forever…it was a special moment,” Fruth said.
With lead running back Gabe Liptak out for this week, the Bulldogs were looking at having a couple different players in that position. Omarion had played at wing back for the team at the beginning of the season, so shifting him to the RB slot was a natural move, Fruth said. But would they be able to give Omarion reps in practice during the course of the week? Where was he going to be mentally?
Omarion answered by showing up every day. By putting in the work.
And on game day, Omarion scored three touchdowns the first three times he touched the ball. And they were explosive plays. He broke loose on fiery touchdown rushes of 58 and 64 yards in the first quarter, and he returned an interception 38 yards for a score near the top of the second.
Quarles added a 16-yard touchdown rush in the third quarter. Earlier in the game, Jamason Pryor and quarterback C.J. Towles scored from 23 yards and 1 yard out, respectively, and Goochland’s Connel Jackson ran 19 yards to the end zone in the fourth.
Towles threw two passes all night long. Jason Woodson caught both for 75 yards.
The Bulldogs rushed for more than 460 yards as the offense assembled its most dominant showcase thus far this season.
“We saw three weeks’ worth of work show up all at once,” Fruth said. “For us to go out there and go to the right guy, (be) physical at the point of attack, that was a really, really good night. It was well-deserved by the offensive line and the running back.”
Goochland’s Aidan Allen caught an interception for Goochland, and the defense was pitching a shutout until Monticello kicked a fourth-quarter field goal.
Tyler Black landed 7 PAT kicks.
The Bulldogs (5-2) have now won three in a row, which Fruth noted can build confidence. That confidence will be necessary, he pointed out, as Goochland looks to close out the regular season strong with three games against three tough opponents: Albemarle, Louisa and Orange.
The Bulldogs host Albemarle this coming Friday at 7 p.m.