On poverty: People provide the real ‘lift’

By Roslyn Ryan
Editor
A few weeks ago, while scrolling through the internet, I noticed that the most popular story on a certain national news site was about the possibility of a fourth stimulus check.
“Fourth stimulus check could lift millions out of poverty,” read the headline, and I must admit this immediately caught my eye.
A quick note here: I am not a sociologist, an economist or any other “-ist” that would qualify me to judge the merit of such a claim. But while the data bolstering the article purported to be from a reputable research organization, and the piece itself was crammed with plenty of acronyms, references, charts and footnotes — the hallmarks of any real piece of scholarship, right? — there was still something about it that bugged me.
Eventually, I came to realize that while what the article was saying was technically probably true — that a fourth payment would indeed bring some people’s “income” for the year slightly above what currently qualifies as poverty — the headline also was woefully misleading.
That’s because one payment probably isn’t going to lift anyone out of poverty in any meaningful sense. What lifts people out of poverty, plain and simple, are people.
For anyone to successfully find a way out of poverty it would seem that there needs to be at least three things in place: determination, help, and empathy. By determination, I don’t mean to suggest in any way that most people are poor simply because they lack the will to change their circumstances. The idea that someone should be able to leave poverty behind simply by relying on their own grit and perseverance has always borne the sting of insult, namely by insisting that the only thing keeping people poor is essentially laziness (and there is simply not enough space in this newspaper to enumerate the many reasons this is not true).
While, of course, there are examples of those escaping dire poverty with hard work and unshakable resolve, there are many among us for whom this simply isn’t enough. People seeking to break free of poverty also need — in almost every case — at least some type of help to bolster their efforts, whether that help comes in the form of education, advice, encouragement, temporary food or financial assistance or any one of dozens of other tangible and intangible things that so often separate those who ultimately “make it” and those who don’t.
And that, of course, is where people come in. I’m speaking here about the millions across our nation — and the many right here in our own community — who give their time and energy every single day helping those in need to escape the grinding cycle of poverty, including those who do so by volunteering, organizing, mentoring, or helping in any other capacity they are able.
A stimulus check is most certainly a welcome temporary reprieve for many, and may, in fact, provide the essential payment that puts another month of food on the table or rent check in the mail, but to say that it will lift anyone out of poverty just doesn’t seem to ring true.
If you want to find the solution to poverty, look to the many people out there working tirelessly to help their fellow citizens in need. They — not stimulus checks —are the ones doing the lifting.