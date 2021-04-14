On poverty: People provide the real ‘lift’

By Roslyn Ryan

Editor

A few weeks ago, while scrolling through the internet, I noticed that the most popular story on a certain national news site was about the possibility of a fourth stimulus check.

“Fourth stimulus check could lift millions out of poverty,” read the headline, and I must admit this immediately caught my eye.

A quick note here: I am not a sociologist, an economist or any other “-ist” that would qualify me to judge the merit of such a claim. But while the data bolstering the article purported to be from a reputable research organization, and the piece itself was crammed with plenty of acronyms, references, charts and footnotes — the hallmarks of any real piece of scholarship, right? — there was still something about it that bugged me.

Eventually, I came to realize that while what the article was saying was technically probably true — that a fourth payment would indeed bring some people’s “income” for the year slightly above what currently qualifies as poverty — the headline also was woefully misleading.

That’s because one payment probably isn’t going to lift anyone out of poverty in any meaningful sense. What lifts people out of poverty, plain and simple, are people.