On social media: Decorum often tossed aside

Everything I ever needed to know about life I learned from social media:

Anything important enough to say is important enough to say in ALL CAPS.

A person is only as correct as you allow them to think they are.

When in doubt, guess. Still in doubt? Attack.

When you make a mistake, say you’re sorry. Lol, just kidding, go AFK (Away From Keyboard) until you can think of a plausible reason why the mistake was another person’s fault and then share that reason in ALL CAPS.

It is not theoretically possible to live one’s best life unless that life is documented to the point of sheer lunacy.

Spelling and grammar are, at best, suggestions. If you don’t think people understood what you said, just say it again in ALL CAPS.

The restaurant/vacation/accomplishment you just enjoyed is only as good as the number of people it will render chartreuse with envy.

Facts are nice, but nothing compares to a torrent of personal opinion and unverified hearsay when it comes time to drive home your point.