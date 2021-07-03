On social media: Decorum often tossed aside

Everything I ever needed to know about life I learned from social media:
Anything important enough to say is important enough to say in ALL CAPS.
A person is only as correct as you allow them to think they are.
When in doubt, guess. Still in doubt? Attack.
When you make a mistake, say you’re sorry. Lol, just kidding, go AFK (Away From Keyboard) until you can think of a plausible reason why the mistake was another person’s fault and then share that reason in ALL CAPS.
It is not theoretically possible to live one’s best life unless that life is documented to the point of sheer lunacy.
Spelling and grammar are, at best, suggestions. If you don’t think people understood what you said, just say it again in ALL CAPS.
The restaurant/vacation/accomplishment you just enjoyed is only as good as the number of people it will render chartreuse with envy.
Facts are nice, but nothing compares to a torrent of personal opinion and unverified hearsay when it comes time to drive home your point.
There are still nice people in the world who will post a photo of a lost goat that wandered into their yard and try to find its owner. I don’t have a goat, but I still find this comforting.
If someone should be caught parking, or even just momentarily stopped, in the fire lane at the grocery store, the best course of action is absolutely always to snap a photo and immediately shame that person on social media. The facts of who they are or why they were in the fire lane are of absolutely no relevance, and should not, under any circumstances, be investigated.
On everyone else’s page, someone’s kid is always doing something way more impressive than yours. Fortunately, on your page, the reverse also is true.
Not fully understanding a thing should never preclude or dissuade you from vehemently opposing it. In fact, if it was even worth understanding you totally would, but it’s not, so you really don’t. But you still absolutely hate it.
And finally, always remember: the English language has approximately 170,000 words in current use, and these words can be arranged in billions of nuanced ways to convey how we truly feel about the world and the people we share it with. When it really counts, however, it’s always best to say it with a meme of some random guy making a weird face.